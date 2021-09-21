Married At First Sight UK: Josh Speaks Out On Claims He Messaged Morag

By Capital FM

Josh and Morag came to blows after she claimed he messaged her on Instagram years before Married at First Sight UK.

Married at First Sight UK has been full of explosive drama this series, and Monday night’s episode saw one of the biggest blow-ups yet.

After the cast got over a cheating scandal and a wife swap, things took an unexpected turn when Morag, who’s married to Luke, accused Josh, who’s married to Amy, of sliding into her DMs on Instagram ‘a few years ago’.

Where Are The Married At First Sight UK Couples Now, Are Any Still Together?

Morag first dropped the bombshell allegation during the girls’ day out, telling Amy she didn’t want her to be concerned.

MAFS UK: Morag claimed Josh had slid into her DMs. Picture: E4

Morag and Josh became embroiled in a row at the dinner party on MAFS UK. Picture: E4

And at the dinner party on Monday night’s episode she finally confronted Josh, who continues to deny ever messaging Morag.

But did Josh actually slide into his co-star’s DMs, has anyone got the receipts? Here’s what we know…

Did Josh message Morag before Married at First Sight UK?

Josh is insisting he never DM’d Morag, but we’re also yet to see any screenshots from Morag herself to back up her allegations.

After their row aired, Morag claimed she was told by producers to drop the bombshell, and Josh took to Instagram Live the following morning to have his say.

He said: "What you’ve got to bear in mind is the producers wouldn’t have known any of that information if it hadn’t come from someone. If that information gets put out into the open, it becomes a story, especially if it's mentioned on camera.

"So it became part of the story and it escalated to something bigger than it needed to be."

Josh is married to Amy on MAFS UK. Picture: E4

Following their explosive row on Married at First Sight, Morag revealed why she told Amy about the messages in the first place, claiming she was ‘told by producers’.

Morag re-posted a story uploaded by co-star Tayah, who said Morag was given a card during a game of Never Have I Ever on the girls’ day out, which asked if anyone else’s husband had DM’d them.

Tayah wrote: “I can’t not say anything about this any longer, @morag_moo was asked a question at the girls day, we had cards with questions on when we were playing ‘never have I ever’, Morag was asked if someone else’s husband had DM’d them, this whole situation didn’t get drawn out of nowhere [sic].

Tayah revealed Morag was given a card encouraging her to spill on her DMs. Picture: Tayah Victoria/Instagram

“I wish everyone could see how amazing Morag is, she will forever be a close friend of mine.”

Morag also posted a clip to her followers, saying: “Let’s remember guys, it was a game that forced me to bring it up.”

We're still waiting on those screenshots though...

Married at First Sight UK continues on E4 at 9pm.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital