Married At First Sight UK Star Franky’s Relationship With Ex-Wife Exposed

17 September 2021, 12:59

Franky was previously married before Married at First Sight UK
Franky was previously married before Married at First Sight UK. Picture: E4
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Married at First Sight UK star Franky’s former relationship has been revealed, after he received criticism for his hard exterior on the E4 show.

Franky is married to Marilyse on Married at First Sight UK and although the couple are growing closer, the ex military man has faced criticism from dating expert Mel Schilling over the power dynamic in their relationship.

She questioned whether he needs to have ‘command and control’.

Where Are The Married At First Sight UK Couples Now, Are Any Still Together?

His MAFS UK co-stars have also encouraged him to open up, but he told them as he and Marilyse are older than the rest of them they had a higher degree of privacy.

Franky was criticised for his his hard exterior by the MAFS UK experts
Franky was criticised for his his hard exterior by the MAFS UK experts. Picture: E4

Details have since emerged about Franky’s past relationship with his ex-wife after Franky’s former boss, Tam Khan, spoke out.

Tam claimed Franky’s former relationship was a “very bad” one and that he encouraged him to end things.

He claimed to Metro.co.uk: “She’d go out with some friends and her phone would be off. Maybe at 4am he’d go to the bathroom and he would try calling her and she’d walk in at like 7am.”

Tam also alleged he had questions over the way Franky and his ex spoke to one another.

Franky and Marilyse were instantly attracted to each other.
Franky and Marilyse were instantly attracted to each other. Picture: E4

However, he did insist the Dubai ex-pat is ‘soft’ at heart, despite having a hard exterior – something Marilyse recently said about her husband.

“He’s come across the total opposite to what he actually is. It’s getting to him a bit and I feel for him,” his friend said. “You would think that because he’s an ex-army guy he’s very tough, but Franky is very soft.”

Tam went on to call him “misunderstood” and one of “the nicest and funniest guys you’d ever meet.”

Franky and Marilyse were instantly attracted to one another when they first met at the altar.

They’ve had one fallout which led to them sleeping in separate bedrooms, after Marilyse encouraged her husband to open up.

Whether their marriage has lasted is something we’re yet to discover.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Jacob Elordi and Kaia Gerber are getting serious

Jacob Elordi And Kaia Gerber’s Dating Timeline – From How They Met To All Their Rare Photos
Lizzo has the idea to feature in a film with Chris Evans

Lizzo Is Ready To Star Alongside Chris Evans In A Film

You season 3 is already under production

When Is You Season 3 Coming Out? All The Latest News Including Cast, Trailers & More

All the info we know about the possibility of Sex Education season 4

Sex Education: Will There Be A Season 4? All The Updates

Everything we know about Taylor Swift's '1989 - Taylor's Version'.

Taylor Swift 1989 Album: Release Date, New Track List And All The Details On Taylor's Version
Taylor Swift just released the new version of 'Wildest Dreams'

Taylor Swift Just Dropped 'Wildest Dreams' And Her 2021 Vocals Are Everything

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
10 Years of Little Mix on Capital

WATCH: 10 Years of Little Mix on Capital

Videos

Exclusive
Melinda Melrose doesn't think Marvin should have shared his prize money with her

Too Hot To Handle's Melinda Talks About Marvin Sharing Winnings With Her

Exclusive
Anne-Marie is set to be parodying a film in 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' music video

WATCH: Anne-Marie Teases "Very Funny" Little Mix 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' Music Video

Anne-Marie

Exclusive
Ed Sheeran surprised a NHS worker, who lost her Christmas

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Surprises NHS Key Worker Who Lost Christmas

Exclusive
HRVY revealed he had a chat with ITV bosses about going on Love Island

WATCH: HRVY Was Almost Cast On Love Island

Exclusive
Tom Hiddleston lectured Owen Wilson on the lure of Loki

WATCH: Owen Wilson Reacts To Tom Hiddleston's Impression Of Him