Married At First Sight UK Star Franky’s Relationship With Ex-Wife Exposed

Franky was previously married before Married at First Sight UK. Picture: E4

By Capital FM

Married at First Sight UK star Franky’s former relationship has been revealed, after he received criticism for his hard exterior on the E4 show.

Franky is married to Marilyse on Married at First Sight UK and although the couple are growing closer, the ex military man has faced criticism from dating expert Mel Schilling over the power dynamic in their relationship.

She questioned whether he needs to have ‘command and control’.

His MAFS UK co-stars have also encouraged him to open up, but he told them as he and Marilyse are older than the rest of them they had a higher degree of privacy.

Franky was criticised for his his hard exterior by the MAFS UK experts. Picture: E4

Details have since emerged about Franky’s past relationship with his ex-wife after Franky’s former boss, Tam Khan, spoke out.

Tam claimed Franky’s former relationship was a “very bad” one and that he encouraged him to end things.

He claimed to Metro.co.uk: “She’d go out with some friends and her phone would be off. Maybe at 4am he’d go to the bathroom and he would try calling her and she’d walk in at like 7am.”

Tam also alleged he had questions over the way Franky and his ex spoke to one another.

Franky and Marilyse were instantly attracted to each other. Picture: E4

However, he did insist the Dubai ex-pat is ‘soft’ at heart, despite having a hard exterior – something Marilyse recently said about her husband.

“He’s come across the total opposite to what he actually is. It’s getting to him a bit and I feel for him,” his friend said. “You would think that because he’s an ex-army guy he’s very tough, but Franky is very soft.”

Tam went on to call him “misunderstood” and one of “the nicest and funniest guys you’d ever meet.”

Franky and Marilyse were instantly attracted to one another when they first met at the altar.

They’ve had one fallout which led to them sleeping in separate bedrooms, after Marilyse encouraged her husband to open up.

Whether their marriage has lasted is something we’re yet to discover.

