Married At First Sight UK Star Luke Worley 'Kicked Off' The Show After ‘Fight’ With Jordan Gayle

MAFS UK: Luke and Jordan reportedly got into a fight. Picture: E4

By Capital FM

Luke Worley was reportedly asked to leave Married at First Sight UK over a row with Jordan Gayle.

Married at First Sight UK seems to be its most dramatic season yet this year, with one couple, Shona Manderson and Brad Skelly, already told to leave by the relationship experts and one contestant, Luke Worley, being kicked off for getting into a fight.

According to MailOnline, Luke was dropped from the Channel 4 show after allegedly punching co-star Jordan Gayle.

The broadcaster has zero tolerance against violence and reportedly had no choice but to drop him from the show, which also meant the end of his time on-screen with wife Jay Howard.

Luke and Jay said ‘I do’ having never met and were considered one of the strongest couples on the experiment, alongside Tasha Jay and Paul Liba and Laura Vaughan and Arthur Poremba.

MAFS UK: Luke was 'kicked off' the show for getting into a fight with Jordan. Picture: E4

MAFS UK star Luke rants after story of fight with Jordan leaks to the press

Jordan and wife Erica Roberts were an ‘intruder’ couple who joined later on in the experiment, ruffling feathers when they admitted they felt they were a ‘stronger’ couple than some of the others who had been there longer.

It’s not known what Luke and Jordan’s fight was over, but their spat was apparently caught on camera so there’s a chance it could air later on in the series.

Jordan was ‘allowed’ to stay on the show because it was apparently Luke who ‘instigated’ the fight.

A show insider told the publication: “Luke and Jordan struggled to get along from the moment they met, but no one was expecting them to clash like they eventually did. The cast attend a couples' retreat and during dinner things got particularly heated between them and later they come to blows inside Jordan's apartment.

MAFS UK: Luke with wife Jay. Picture: E4

“Channel 4 bosses had no choice but to eject Luke from the programme, which consequently ended his wife Jay's time in the process... as per the show's rules you enter as a couple and leave as a couple.”

After the story emerged, Luke took to Instagram Stories to say he was ‘fuming’ that the incident had been leaked ‘by a snake in the cast.’

He claimed much of the story is ‘exaggerated’ and has vowed to share more details when the show’s over and he’s allowed to speak out.

MAFS UK: Jordan and wife Erica. Picture: E4

Luke fumed: “It’s exaggerated. Half that stuff is not as it seems,” adding, “As soon as the show’s over, I’ll be posting everything on my Instagram … I’m angry with many people.”

It’s not the first scandal to plague this year’s series either; Brad and Shona were advised to leave the experiment after concerns were raised over his treatment of Shona.

