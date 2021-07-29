Mark, LC, Jessica and Aubrey: A Timeline Of Events After Love Is Blind

Mark and Jessica's drama went beyond Love is Blind. Picture: Netflix

By Capital FM

Mark Cuevas, LC and Jessica Batten had a whole drama of their own once Love is Blind wrapped, but now he’s got a brand new girlfriend – Aubrey Rainey.

If you can’t keep up with the Mark Cuevas, Lauren Chamblin, Jessica Batten – oh and his new girlfriend Aubrey Rainey’s – relationship drama, we’ve made a little breakdown for you.

Love is Blind saw Mark nearly marry Jessica, but a whole bunch of rumours emerged about him once the show had finished, claiming he was unfaithful to his almost-wife.

Wait…Did Love Is Blind’s Damian Powers Date Francesca Farago From Too Hot To Handle?

He also had a brief romance with co-star LC.

Fast forward three years – yep, three since it was filmed – and Mark has welcomed a baby with new love Aubrey, who we get to know a little better in Love is Blind: After the Altar.

But what on earth went down between the Love is Blind stars? Here’s a timeline of events…

So, Mark got engaged to Jessica on Love is Blind… but it didn’t last

From within their ‘pods’ Mark and Jessica fell for each other, but she also had feelings for Barnett.

We shan’t digress, that’s a whole other drama in itself.

Anyway, Mark and Jessica got engaged but they didn’t make it to ‘I do,’ and they ended up splitting by the end of the experiment.

Mark and Jessica didn't end up getting married on Love is Blind. Picture: Netflix

After Love is Blind, Mark dated Lauren Chamblin, aka LC

Mark and LC reportedly began dating once the series ended – she said during a confessional in After the Altar that he slid into her DMs once filming had wrapped.

In June last year she said to People: “Mark and I were casually dating, but talked about remaining exclusive, especially because of COVID-19, but that's over now."

Mark said in a statement to the same magazine he “enjoyed” spending time with LC and confirmed they weren’t exclusive.

LC and Jessica joined the After the Altar reunion party but Mark didn't. Picture: Netflix

Mark was accused of being with ‘multiple women’ during Love is Blind

Months after Love is Blind dropped it was reported he had been with ‘multiple women’ during his time on the show, which he later denied.

He said in a statement to People he was “fully committed to the show's process and to Jessica” during the experiment.

Love is Blind: Jessica left Mark at the aisle. Picture: Netflix

Mark started dating new girlfriend Aubrey

At the end of 2020 Mark began a new relationship with Aubrey Rainey and they’ve recently welcomed their first baby together – they’re also engaged.

They named their son Ace Anthony Cuevas.

Mark didn’t attend the Love is Blind reunion party

Mark didn’t attend the After the Altar reunion party, where all of his co-stars came face to face three years after filming.

However, his good friend and co-star Amber Pike – who’s happily married to Barnett – defended his absence, saying she understood his decision to stay home with his girlfriend while she was pregnant.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital