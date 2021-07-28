Wait…Did Love Is Blind’s Damian Powers Date Francesca Farago From Too Hot To Handle?

By Capital FM

Francesca Farago’s surprise appearance on Love is Blind: After the Altar has fans asking if they dated, so let's take a look at what went on between these two.

Damian Powers from Love is Blind was pictured with Too Hot to Handle season one star Francesca Farago last year, and the model even makes a surprise appearance at the reunion show Love is Blind: After the Altar, giving us the reality TV drama we all crave.

In 2018 Damian found love on Love is Blind with Giannina Gibelli and although they never said ‘I do’, they did go on to become boyfriend and girlfriend.

However, they haven’t appeared on one another’s Instagram profiles in months and in the trailer for After the Altar, things look tense between the couple after Francesca shows up at the party.

Francesca Farago crashed the Love is Blind reunion. Picture: Netflix

“He’s mine,” Giannina tells her.

But did Damian and Francesca ever date, were they in a relationship, and why oh why did she show up at the reunion show? We’ve got the answers here…

Did Damian Powers and Francesca Farago date?

Giannina and Francesca come face to face at Love is Blind: After the Altar. Picture: Netflix

Damian and Francesca were pictured arm in arm in August 2020, but they both denied rumours they were dating.

At the time, Damian told Entertainment Tonight: “Over the past week, I have been in L.A. with my attorney, Alex Ion, pursuing new projects and business ventures. Francesca and I both share the same attorney.

“Alex arranged for both Francesca and I to meet with him for dinner at the Eveleigh in West Hollywood along with some of our other friends, including Mitchell Crawford and Raiane Macedo.”

He added that they linked arms so Francesca could “shield herself” from the paparazzi.

“Francesca and I are not dating or romantically involved but remain friends,” he insisted.

Why did Francesca Farago attend Love is Blind: After the Altar?

Francesca Farago was pictured with Damian Powers in 2020. Picture: Francesca Farago/Instagram

Francesca seemingly crashed the Love is Blind: After the Altar so Giannina could confront her about her connection to Damian.

She can be heard saying: “She’s on the wrong Netflix show,” before seething: “He’s mine.”

Damian snaps at the situation, telling his ex-fiancée: “You don't control me, you don't tell me what to do. I can handle my own.”

Did Damian Powers and Giannina Gibelli split?

Damian and Giannina met on Love is Blind but never said 'I do'. Picture: Giannina Gibelli/Instagram

Damian and Giannina got engaged on Love is Blind, but they never said ‘I do’ when they reached the altar.

They didn’t split, but instead left the show as boyfriend and girlfriend so they could work on their relationship.

They’ve continued seeing each other since, but haven’t appeared on their respective social media profiles since the end of 2020, leaving fans guessing as to whether they’re actually still together.

We guess they’re saving that secret for the reunion show on 28 July.

