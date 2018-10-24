WATCH: Dani Dyer Supports Georgia Steele Over Cheating Allegations From Sam Bird

During the rough break-up between Georgia Steele and Sam Bird, Dani Dyer stated she's fully helping her Love Island BFF through it.

Dani Dyer popped by to chat to Roman Kemp, Vick Hope and Sonny Jay about her Love Island BFF, Georgia Steele's split from Sam Bird.

After it was rumoured that she had cheating on him with her ex, Dani Dyer said "I love Georgia. I'm always going to be there for my friends".

The Love Island winner went on to say that their relationship just "wasn't meant to be", before reaffirming that the pair were young, and that the whole situation must be rough for them.

"She's only 20," Dani Dyer reminded everyone. "She's not married; she's not got kids. Let her enjoy her life".

Find you a BFF like Dani Dyer.