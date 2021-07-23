Hugo’s Speech: From Faye To Lucinda, What Each Love Islander Really Said After His Shocking Re-Coupling

23 July 2021, 10:59

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Hugo Hammond caused absolute chaos in Love Island on Thursday night with his speech, coming to blows with Toby Aromolaran as he coupled up with Chloe Burrows.

Hugo Hammond started the drama we were all waiting for on Love Island on Thursday, throwing serious shade at Toby Aromolaran for coupling up with new girl Abigail Rawlings after being coupled up with Chloe Burrows for the past few weeks.

In his speech Hugo stated Chloe “doesn’t deserve to be treated the way she has this last 24 hours,” after Toby spent the previous day getting to know newbie Abbie, calling her arrival a 'test' of his relationship with Chloe, leaving her seriously upset.

Love Island Fans Spot Editing Blunder As Kaz Kamwi Appears From Nowhere

Their fellow islanders were left completely shocked and as they said goodbye to Georgia Townend – who’d been in the villa for one day – the division between the cast members was already clear.

Love Island: Hugo's re-coupling with Chloe stunned the villa
Love Island: Hugo's re-coupling with Chloe stunned the villa. Picture: ITV2

“That’s very rude,” Faye Winter whispered after Hugo made his decision.

As Toby was consoled by Jake Cornish, telling him not to react, Lucinda Strafford rushed to give Hugo a hug, saying: “You go girl. You said it straight how it is.”

The cameras then cut to a livid Toby, saying: “F*** would I do that to him!? F*** is that though?”

Faye then chimed in: “No don’t, don’t, don’t. He’s just f****g jealous he’s not had the choice of two girls in here.”

Chloe Burrows was thrilled with Hugo Hammond's speech
Chloe Burrows was thrilled with Hugo Hammond's speech. Picture: ITV2
Win £6,000 for summer
Win £6,000 for summer. Picture: Global
Toby Aromolaran picked new girl Abbie to couple up with over previous partner Chloe
Toby Aromolaran picked new girl Abbie to couple up with over previous partner Chloe. Picture: ITV2

Toby, still as baffled as the rest of us added: “He’s f*****g trying to get his girls and he can’t get them.”

Jake stayed by his pal’s side telling him: “It’s not worth it” and the show ended moments later.

If, like us, you’ve been re-living the dramatic scenes since they aired, here’s what Hugo said:

What did Hugo say in his speech?

In what we’re hailing absolute reality TV gold, here’s what Hugo’s speech was:

“I would like to couple up with this girl because not only is she out-of-this-world bootiful, she is super intelligent, she’s funny…

“If I’m completely honest she doesn’t deserve to be treated the way she has this last 24 hours and I firmly believe a lot of this test stuff is complete bulls**t.

“You deserve someone who’s honest and communicates with you. And who knows what could happen, stranger things have happened. So the girl I would like to couple up with is Chloe.”

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2.

For all the latest gossip from the villa, download and subscribe to the official Love Island: The Morning After podcast. Available on Global Player or the Love Island App.

Listen to Love Island: The Morning After

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Camila Cabello is releasing a new album in 2021

Camila Cabello 2021 Album Updates, New Music & All The Details

All the dumped Love Island contestants

Who Has Left Love Island So Far In 2021? All The Dumped Contestants

Tommy Dorfman comes out as transgender

13 Reasons Why Star Tommy Dorfman Comes Out As Transgender Woman

Anne-Marie & Little Mix's collaboration is everything

Who Anne-Marie & Little Mix Sampled On ‘Kiss My (Uh-Oh)’

Niall Horan's studio session has fans wanting a third album.

Niall Horan’s Third Album: Release Date, Collaborations & What We Know So Far

Lil Nas X releases colourful new music video with Jack Harlow

WATCH: Lil Nas X And Jack Harlow Escape Prison In ‘Industry Baby’ Music Video

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Melinda Melrose doesn't think Marvin should have shared his prize money with her

Too Hot To Handle's Melinda Talks About Marvin Sharing Winnings With Her

Exclusive
Anne-Marie is set to be parodying a film in 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' music video

WATCH: Anne-Marie Teases "Very Funny" Little Mix 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' Music Video

Anne-Marie

Exclusive
Ed Sheeran surprised a NHS worker, who lost her Christmas

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Surprises NHS Key Worker Who Lost Christmas

Exclusive
HRVY revealed he had a chat with ITV bosses about going on Love Island

WATCH: HRVY Was Almost Cast On Love Island

Exclusive
Tom Hiddleston lectured Owen Wilson on the lure of Loki

WATCH: Owen Wilson Reacts To Tom Hiddleston's Impression Of Him

Exclusive
Calvin Harris says Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2 probably won't happen

Calvin Harris Gives An Update On Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2