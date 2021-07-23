Hugo’s Speech: From Faye To Lucinda, What Each Love Islander Really Said After His Shocking Re-Coupling

By Capital FM

Hugo Hammond caused absolute chaos in Love Island on Thursday night with his speech, coming to blows with Toby Aromolaran as he coupled up with Chloe Burrows.

Hugo Hammond started the drama we were all waiting for on Love Island on Thursday, throwing serious shade at Toby Aromolaran for coupling up with new girl Abigail Rawlings after being coupled up with Chloe Burrows for the past few weeks.

In his speech Hugo stated Chloe “doesn’t deserve to be treated the way she has this last 24 hours,” after Toby spent the previous day getting to know newbie Abbie, calling her arrival a 'test' of his relationship with Chloe, leaving her seriously upset.

Their fellow islanders were left completely shocked and as they said goodbye to Georgia Townend – who’d been in the villa for one day – the division between the cast members was already clear.

Love Island: Hugo's re-coupling with Chloe stunned the villa. Picture: ITV2

“That’s very rude,” Faye Winter whispered after Hugo made his decision.

As Toby was consoled by Jake Cornish, telling him not to react, Lucinda Strafford rushed to give Hugo a hug, saying: “You go girl. You said it straight how it is.”

The cameras then cut to a livid Toby, saying: “F*** would I do that to him!? F*** is that though?”

Faye then chimed in: “No don’t, don’t, don’t. He’s just f****g jealous he’s not had the choice of two girls in here.”

Chloe Burrows was thrilled with Hugo Hammond's speech. Picture: ITV2

Toby Aromolaran picked new girl Abbie to couple up with over previous partner Chloe. Picture: ITV2

Toby, still as baffled as the rest of us added: “He’s f*****g trying to get his girls and he can’t get them.”

Jake stayed by his pal’s side telling him: “It’s not worth it” and the show ended moments later.

If, like us, you’ve been re-living the dramatic scenes since they aired, here’s what Hugo said:

What did Hugo say in his speech?

In what we’re hailing absolute reality TV gold, here’s what Hugo’s speech was:

“I would like to couple up with this girl because not only is she out-of-this-world bootiful, she is super intelligent, she’s funny…

“If I’m completely honest she doesn’t deserve to be treated the way she has this last 24 hours and I firmly believe a lot of this test stuff is complete bulls**t.

“You deserve someone who’s honest and communicates with you. And who knows what could happen, stranger things have happened. So the girl I would like to couple up with is Chloe.”

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2.

