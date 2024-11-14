Gladiator II's Denzel Washington reveals gay kiss was cut from movie
14 November 2024, 11:39
"I kissed a guy full on the lips and I guess they weren’t ready for that yet.”
Listen to this article
There was a gay Denzel Washington kiss in Gladiator II and it was cut from the film? How do I speak to the manager?
There's no denying that Gladiator II is one of the most highly-anticipated movies of 2024. With a star-studded cast of huge names, including Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal and Joseph Quinn, it's no wonder that people are excited to see if the sequel lives up to the original. Not to mention, the film also stars Academy Award winner Denzel Washington.
Denzel plays Macrinus, a former slave with a plot to control Rome, and critics have praised his performance in the movie. However, Denzel has now criticised Gladiator II for removing a scene where he kisses another man.
Is Macrinus gay in Gladiator II?
Paul Mescal faces… puppies in Capital Breakfast’s Colosseum | Gladiator II Interview
Fans will have to wait until Gladiator II comes out in cinemas to find out whether or not Denzel's character Macrinus is queer but Gayety has confirmed that he makes references to having sexual relationships with other men in the film. On top of that, Denzel has now let slip in a new interview that he actually filmed a gay kiss with a male actor.
When asked how gay the Roman Empire is, Denzel told Gayety about the kiss that didn't make it to the final Gladiator II cut. He said: "I actually kissed a man in the film but they took it out, they cut it, I think they got chicken…I kissed a guy full on the lips and I guess they weren’t ready for that yet.”
Laughing, Denzel added: "I killed him about five minutes later. It was the kiss of death."
It's currently unclear if director Ridley Scott decided to remove the kiss or if the studio intervened.
Release the footage!
Read more about Capital Buzz news here:
- Wicked movie includes different version of Glinda's 'Popular' with new parts
- Wicked's Cynthia Erivo didn't think she would be cast as Elphaba because she's Black
- Barry Keoghan finally addresses Sabrina Carpenter relationship for first time
- Inside Out 2 team were reportedly told to make Riley "less gay"
- Olivia Rodrigo says men wanting to go to space is a "red flag"
WATCH: Selena Gomez and Zoe Saldaña reveal who inspired their Emilia Pérez performances
Selena Gomez and Zoe Saldaña reveal surprise Emilia Pérez inspirations