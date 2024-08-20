Why Is There Only 5 Episodes Of Emily In Paris Season 4?

Emily in Paris season 4 part 2 comes out on 12th September. Picture: Netflix

By Kathryn Knight

Emily in Paris season 4 is here, but with just five episodes – here's why.

*Emily in Paris season 4 part 1 spoilers ahead!*

Emily in Paris season 4 dropped on Netflix with just five episodes to revive Emily’s love square with Gabriel (Lucas Bravo), Mindy’s (Ashley Park) journey to Eurovision and Sylvie’s (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu) new PR firm Agence Grateau.

Fans have been left disappointed by the fact there are only five episodes, hoping to see more of Emily’s new career chapter, her dwindling relationship with Alfie and more one on one time with Gabriel.

We know there’s more to come for the likes of Emily, Gabriel and Camille, but why was Emily in Paris season 4 only released in five episodes? Here’s what you need to know – spoilers ahead!.

Camille Razat on Emily in Paris season 4. Picture: Netflix

Why was Emily in Paris season 4 only five episodes?

Emily in Paris season 4 will drop in two parts, which is why the first batch only consisted of five episodes.

The second batch of episodes will be released on 12th September, where viewers will see how Emily and Gabriel’s relationship progresses after they finally decided to give things a shot.

Fans were left feeling like they wanted more after bingeing through the first five episodes, with one person writing on X: "I hate netflix for not releasing the next 5 episodes of emily in paris [sic]."

Another fan said: "We waited 2 YEARS only to get 5 episodes of Emily In Paris. What s*** is this????"

Emily in Paris season 4 part 1 was only five episodes. Picture: Netflix

Someone else commented: "Waiting a whole month for part 2 such a scam," as another said: "Was genuinely sad when I finished the 5 new episodes, there should be infinite Emily in Paris episodes that I could just play in the background of my life forever."

With the new season Netflix have followed the release format in the way they dropped Stranger Things season 4, Bridgerton season 3 and The Night Agent.

Emily in Paris season 4 ends on a shocking twist, with Camille finding out she's not actually pregnant. She also breaks up with Sofia after she grows frustrated with their complicated situation with Gabriel, particularly living in the same apartment block as him. Both are storylines which creator Darren Star says will only bring more emotion to part 2 of season 4.

Camille and Gabriel were preparing to become parents. Picture: Netflix

He told USA Today: “That’s certainly a big part of Part 2: What are the ramifications of all that?” He added: “It certainly plays out in some unexpected ways.”

He said Camille, too, “is really wonderful in the second half. We have such a fantastic cast, and there’s a lot more emotional stuff this season.”

