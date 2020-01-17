Charlotte Crosby Reveals Relationship With Ex Joshua Ritchie Was 'All Wrong' On I'm A Celeb Australia

Charlotte said she was glad she split from Josh. Picture: ITV

Charlotte Crosby opened up about her relationship with Joshua Ritchie on I'm A Celeb Australia and said he never showed her any affection.

Charlotte Crosby revealed to her I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! Australia co-stars that her relationship with Joshua Ritchie was unaffectionate and 'all wrong'.

Speaking to her campmates Tanya Hennessy and Myf Warhurst, she said she's glad the romance with her ex-boyfriend ended.

Charlotte Crosby Opens Up About 'Uniboob' That Saw Her Get Surgery On I'm A Celeb Australia

The Geordie Shore star said: "He wouldn't even hold me hand. There was no, like, affection, [he] would never kiss with tongues'. I'd be lucky if we kissed once a day. You know in bed, we've never spooned.

"I'm not sad about the breakup, I'm really not. I feel in such a better place and I'm actually like, kind of glad it happened."

Charlotte dated Josh for two years. Picture: Instagram

Charlotte went on to say she originally begged for her Love Island ex back when they called it quits in November, but felt better once she took her mum's advice.

She continued: "That's when me mam said, 'You need a few months on your own. Just learn to love yourself. Not rely on someone else'."

The 29-year-old dated Josh two years and she revealed the entire relationship was stressful, adding: "There was a lot of pressure on us. There was a lot of arguments."

Charlotte, who had been getting close to her co-star Ryan Gallagher, broke down in a recent episode because she didn't feel ready to move on.

Speaking about Married At First Sight's Ryan, she told her co-stars: "We have so many laughs [and] I think he is so fit. He is everything I would want in a boyfriend. But right now, I don't want another boyfriend.

"I don't think it will go sour though, because I've had the chat and we know where we both stand. I was going to say [to Ryan], 'Shall we stop?' But how do you stop?"

She got emotional when realising she and her Aussie campmate could 'never be together on the outside'.

They were branded the 'jungle couple' after getting into bed with each other and exchanging some kisses, but the TV Star ultimately decided she isn't ready for a boyfriend.

