TOWIE's Chloe Sims Wants To Keep Pete Wicks Reunion Private

14 September 2021, 17:12

The pair are allegedly back together
The pair are allegedly back together. Picture: Getty/Chloe Sims/Instagram
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Chloe Sims has spoken about keeping her relationships out of the limelight amidst Pete Wicks reunion rumours.

Chloe Sims and Pete Wicks are reportedly back on!

After the pair were seen getting cosy at the National Television Awards last week, rumours began to whirr that the former reality couple had reconciled.

TOWIE's Chloe Sims Transforms After Dissolving Years Of Fillers

The Only Way Is Essex star has now professed that she wants to keep her love life out of the public eye...

Chloe Sims got candid about how she'll manage future relationships
Chloe Sims got candid about how she'll manage future relationships. Picture: Chloe Sims/Instagram

Chloe, 39, and Pete, 32, dated for two years under the radar until they had a dramatic argument during a Christmas special episode of TOWIE.

Fans were shocked to find out that the reality stars had kept their cards so close to their chest regarding their secret romance.

After the separated couple sparked reconciliation rumours at the NTAs, the star spoke to this publication about how the limelight had affected her relationships in the past.

Chloe Sims and Pete Wicks were seen together at the NTAs
Chloe Sims and Pete Wicks were seen together at the NTAs. Picture: Getty

Chloe said: "Anything before serious I would rather keep to myself. Because whenever I am open and honest it goes wrong.

"I am just keeping that part of my life separate."

The star alluded to her previous private relationship with Wicks, saying: "I have tried to do that in the past."

She didn't confirm the alleged reunion to the tabloid: "My status is single. I have chosen not to speak about my romantic private life."

The reality TV alumn got candid about the pressures her love life can face due to media pressure, calling it "a lot of pressure".

Pete and Chloe are still co-stars on the long-running hit reality show, with fans wondering if their alleged reunion will be part of the series.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Zayn Malik surprised fans with his 'Yellow Tape' album

What Does Zayn Malik Really Say In New Shocking ‘Yellow Tape’ Song Lyrics?

Harry Styles and Florence Pugh can be heard singing on the DWD teaser

Are Harry Styles & Florence Pugh Singing In The Don’t Worry, Darling Trailer?

Exclusive
When will Jade Thirlwall meet little Little Mix

Jade Thirlwall Hasn't Met Little Mix Bandmates' Babies Yet

Gigi Hadid showcased her stunning Prada look at the 2021 Met Gala

Inside Gigi Hadid’s Met Gala 2021 Look As She Gives Glimpse Into Family Farm Life

Lucinda Strafford is said to be 'seeing' her ex-boyfriend and football star Aaron Connolly

Lucinda Strafford Reunites With Footballer Ex She Split From Before Love Island

Girls Aloud are said to be planning a charity concert in honour of bandmate Sarah Harding

Sarah Harding’s Girls Aloud Bandmates Planning Charity Tribute Concert

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
10 Years of Little Mix on Capital

WATCH: 10 Years of Little Mix on Capital

Videos

Exclusive
Melinda Melrose doesn't think Marvin should have shared his prize money with her

Too Hot To Handle's Melinda Talks About Marvin Sharing Winnings With Her

Exclusive
Anne-Marie is set to be parodying a film in 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' music video

WATCH: Anne-Marie Teases "Very Funny" Little Mix 'Kiss My (Uh-Oh)' Music Video

Anne-Marie

Exclusive
Ed Sheeran surprised a NHS worker, who lost her Christmas

WATCH: Ed Sheeran Surprises NHS Key Worker Who Lost Christmas

Exclusive
HRVY revealed he had a chat with ITV bosses about going on Love Island

WATCH: HRVY Was Almost Cast On Love Island

Exclusive
Tom Hiddleston lectured Owen Wilson on the lure of Loki

WATCH: Owen Wilson Reacts To Tom Hiddleston's Impression Of Him