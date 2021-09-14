TOWIE's Chloe Sims Wants To Keep Pete Wicks Reunion Private

The pair are allegedly back together. Picture: Getty/Chloe Sims/Instagram

By Capital FM

Chloe Sims has spoken about keeping her relationships out of the limelight amidst Pete Wicks reunion rumours.

Chloe Sims and Pete Wicks are reportedly back on!

After the pair were seen getting cosy at the National Television Awards last week, rumours began to whirr that the former reality couple had reconciled.

TOWIE's Chloe Sims Transforms After Dissolving Years Of Fillers

The Only Way Is Essex star has now professed that she wants to keep her love life out of the public eye...

Chloe Sims got candid about how she'll manage future relationships. Picture: Chloe Sims/Instagram

Chloe, 39, and Pete, 32, dated for two years under the radar until they had a dramatic argument during a Christmas special episode of TOWIE.

Fans were shocked to find out that the reality stars had kept their cards so close to their chest regarding their secret romance.

After the separated couple sparked reconciliation rumours at the NTAs, the star spoke to this publication about how the limelight had affected her relationships in the past.

Chloe Sims and Pete Wicks were seen together at the NTAs. Picture: Getty

Chloe said: "Anything before serious I would rather keep to myself. Because whenever I am open and honest it goes wrong.

"I am just keeping that part of my life separate."

The star alluded to her previous private relationship with Wicks, saying: "I have tried to do that in the past."

She didn't confirm the alleged reunion to the tabloid: "My status is single. I have chosen not to speak about my romantic private life."

The reality TV alumn got candid about the pressures her love life can face due to media pressure, calling it "a lot of pressure".

Pete and Chloe are still co-stars on the long-running hit reality show, with fans wondering if their alleged reunion will be part of the series.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital