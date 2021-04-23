TOWIE's Chloe Sims Transforms After Dissolving Years Of Fillers

TOWIE star Chloe Sims removes fillers after years. Picture: ITV The Only Way Is Essex/ Instagram @chloe_simsstarship

TOWIE star Chloe Sims has documented her transformation as she gets her fillers dissolved after years and the transformation is incredible.

The Only Way is Essex star, Chloe Sims, has documented her journey to remove the years of cosmetic filler she has had put in her face and the drastic transformation as she embarks on a more natural look.

The 38-year-old has had a series of reversal procedures to remove the filler she has had in all parts of her face including lips, cheeks and forehead and is absolutely loving the results.

Chloe Sims details reversal procedures for a more natural look. Picture: Instagram @chloe_simsstarship

Taking to Instagram to reveal the pretty incredible results in a series of steps, Chloe told her followers:

"So, I decided to remove my fillers... the first photo is before, the second is without filler and the [third] is my more natural look."

"I'm really happy that I've toned it all down, and as you know I think it's important to be honest with things like this."

"It is my personal choice and what makes me feel confident."

In the snaps, you can visibly see the results with a less 'puffy' look in the final shot.

The TOWIE veteran, who has been on the ITVBe show since 2015, has always been known for and open about her love of surgery and cosmetic procedures.

However, it appears the star is joining a long list of names who are seeking to return to their natural ways, including Love Island star Molly Mae Hague.

Molly Mae, 21, has chronicled her reversal procedures including a removal of her 'fake' cosmetic bond teeth and dissolving the filler in her face.

So, although it may seem like the whole world and their dog has fillers these days, it looks like the reversal revolution may be underway!

