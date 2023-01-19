Exclusive

Too Hot To Handle’s Sophie Stonehouse Shares Advice For New Contestants As Series 5 Is Confirmed

19 January 2023, 16:32

Sophie Stonehouse shared her advice for future Too Hot To Handle contestants
Sophie Stonehouse shared her advice for future Too Hot To Handle contestants. Picture: Netflix

By Hayley Habbouchi

Sophie Stonehouse shared some advice for contestants heading on Too Hot To Handle season 5.

Just weeks after season 4 of Too Hot To Handle dropped on Netflix, it was confirmed that a fifth season is on its way, with a fresh new batch of singletons ready to take on all-seeing Lana’s strict rules.

The hit show sees contestants head to an idyllic beach villa where they find out they’re on a completely different show to the one they actually signed up for as they’re forced to abstain from intimate interaction or they run the risk of lowering the huge prize fund.

Too Hot To Handle Has Confirmed Series 5 Is On Its Way

Which Too Hot To Handle Season 4 Couples Are Still Together? From Seb & Kayla To Jawahir & Nick

Netflix announced that the show's new season, which aims for singletons to establish deeper connections, will be coming our way soon as they teased: “Season 5: confirmed. Watch this space,” as we await further details on the cast and release date.

However, we’ve just about recovered from binge-watching series 5, which starred the likes of Sophie Stonehouse, Creed McKinnon, Seb Melrose, Kayla Richart, Jawahir Khalifa and Nick Kici.

The cast of Too Hot To Handle season 4
The cast of Too Hot To Handle season 4. Picture: Netflix
Sophie Stonehouse shared her advice for new THTH contestants
Sophie Stonehouse shared her advice for new THTH contestants. Picture: Netflix

Fresh off the back of season 4, we spoke to British contestant Sophie Stonehouse about her experiences on the show and what’s in store for the new series.

When asked what advice she would give new contestants heading on the show, Sophie said: “I would just say, absolutely 100% stick to your guns with what you’re going to do.”

Recalling her date with bombshell Ethan, where he was offered a free pass from Lana for a penalty-free kiss, Sophie said in those moments particularly to be true to yourself.

Sophie and Creed were getting to know each other during series 4 of THTH
Sophie and Creed were getting to know each other during series 4 of THTH. Picture: Netflix
Too Hot To Handle season 4 aired in December
Too Hot To Handle season 4 aired in December. Picture: Netflix

She explained: “I think in that situation there’s cameras, there’s producers, it’s awkward, I feel like a lot of people would’ve just done it to do it.

“But stick to your guns, say exactly what’s on your mind, don’t be worried about hurting other peoples’ feelings because ultimately you just want to be seen as your true, authentic self.”

“It’s a weird experience but just stick to those guns and don’t be someone you’re not,” added the reality star.

We'll keep you up to date with more on series 5!

