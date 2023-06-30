Meet The Cast Of Too Hot To Handle Season 5: Ages, Jobs & Instagram Of The Contestants

Date announced for Too Hot To Handle season 5

Listen to this article Loading audio...

By Capital FM

Get to know the new contestants joining Too Hot To Handle series 5 including their ages, jobs and how to follow them on Instagram.

Too Hot To Handle is returning to our screens for season 5 and fans couldn’t be more excited!

The Netflix show is bringing a whole new line-up of singletons who have no idea what they’ve signed up for as they’re all faced with an intimacy ban after entering the retreat.

Too Hot To Handle’s Francesca Farago Is Engaged To TikTok Star Jesse Sullivan

Which Too Hot To Handle Season 4 Couples Are Still Together? From Seb & Kayla To Jawahir & Nick

The contestants will be under all-seeing robot Lana’s watchful eye and will be forced to abstain from any intimate activity in a bid to gain genuine connections - but if they don’t listen, the huge prize fund will drop down with each rule break.

Season 5 is set to air on Netflix on July 14 - so, to prepare you for all the drama and inevitable rule breaks, here’s all the info on the singletons headed into the retreat…

Too Hot To Handle season 5 drops on Netflix on July 14. Picture: Netflix

Too Hot To Handle series 5 contestants

Alex Snell

Age: 28

From: London

Job: Personal Trainer

Instagram: @alexsnelll

Described as quite the spontaneity king, Alex apparently has a hard time sticking around in one place for too long.

But we’re sure this won’t last long when Lana has him confront his indecisiveness in the retreat…

Too Hot To Handle's Alex Snell. Picture: Netflix

Christine Obanor

Age: 26

From: Texas, USA

Job: Model

Instagram: @christineobanor

“Christine comes across as someone who is used to getting her own way with guys, but in reality, she feigns getting the ick if she suspects she’s not a guy’s number one girl,” said Netflix.

The 6ft1 bombshell is sure to turn heads in the villa, but will Lana teach her to have more patience in love?

Too Hot To Handle contestant Christine Obanor. Picture: Netflix

Courtney Randolph

Age: 25

From: Houston, USA

Job: Real Estate Agent

Instagram: @courtneykrandolph

"This American stunner spends her days building up both a multi-faceted business empire and a sexy roster,” said Netflix.

Courtney has also been described as ‘putting the loyal in loyalty’, which we’re sure will work in her favour in the retreat.

Too Hot To Handle contestant Courtney Randolph. Picture: Netflix

Dre Woodard

Age: 23

From: Atlanta, USA

Job: Graduate

Instagram: @drewoodard

Netflix said: “As one of 13 siblings he is used to having to be loud to make his voice and presence heard,” adding that he is a serial dater.

We wonder if his time in the retreat will turn things around and allow him to build just the one connection…

Too Hot To Handle contestant Dre Woodard. Picture: Netflix

Elys Hutchinson

Age: 23

From: Switzerland

Job: Model

Instagram: @elys_hutchinson

Used to an international love life, Elys is said to have broken more hearts than bones (which is a lot considering she’s an avid skier!).

“Things could go downhill after Lana’s arrival,” teased Netflix about her time in the retreat.

Too Hot To Handle contestant Elys Hutchinson. Picture: Netflix

Hannah Brooke

Age: 24

From: Los Angeles, USA

Job: Musical Artist

Instagram: @hannahbrooke

Netflix described Hannah as being “known to run rings around guys”, but we’re sure Lana will be keen to turn this triple threat into a graduate of the retreat.

Too Hot To Handle contestant Hannah Brooke. Picture: Netflix

Hunter LoNigro

Age: 24

From: Arizona, USA

Job: Influencer

Instagram: @hunting_for_lonigro

He describes himself as a “full-time fun-haver”, but will that get in the way of Hunter’s ability to form deeper connections?

Too Hot To Handle contestant Hunter LoNigro. Picture: Netflix

Isaac Francis

Age: 24

From: New Jersey, USA

Job: Banker and model

Instagram: @isaacfranciss

As a part-time model, Isaac certainly lives up to the lifestyle as he hosts parties on the famous Jersey Shore.

But will Lana get him to swap his party lifestyle for real connections?

Too Hot To Handle contestant Isaac Francis. Picture: Netflix

Louis Russell

Age: 22

From: Hampshire, UK

Job: Model

Instagram: @louis_russell

Louis is a sporty guy and enjoys boxing, football, and of course, flirting as he claims people describe him as ‘a menace’.

Will Lana be able to tame his behaviour?

Too Hot To Handle contestant Louis Russell. Picture: Netflix

Megan Thomson

Age: 26

From: Cambridge, UK

Job: Personal Assistant

Instagram: @meganthomsn

Megan is known for being a huge JLS fan - will she swoon over the boys in the retreat as she would a boyband member?

Only time will tell!

Too Hot To Handle contestant Megan Thomson. Picture: Netflix

Harrison Ford ROASTS our interviewer 😭 | Indiana Jones | Capital

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital