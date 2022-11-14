Tommy Fury’s Sweet Tribute To Baby Girl And Molly-Mae Hague During Rolly Lambert Fight

14 November 2022, 12:46 | Updated: 14 November 2022, 12:49

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Tommy Fury was in Dubai over the weekend as he was set to fight Paul Bamba but instead faced Rolly Lambert.

Tommy Fury shared a touching tribute to his unborn baby girl and his long-term girlfriend Molly-Mae Hague during his fight over the weekend.

The boxer, 23, arrived in Dubai as he was set to fight Paul Bamba, but instead fought late-replacement; opponent Rolly Lambert.

The former Love Islander ended up changing opponents at the last minute after he weighed in seven pounds heavier than Bamba, leading him to have a replacement opponent and a change to an exhibition fight, meaning no winner or score was recorded. 

Pregnant Molly-Mae Hague Gets Candid About Her Changing Body

Molly-Mae Hague’s Due Date, Baby’s Gender & All The Details

Tommy Fury fought in Dubai over the weekend
Tommy Fury fought in Dubai over the weekend. Picture: Getty
Tommy Fury shared a subtle tribute to his unborn baby girl during his latest fight
Tommy Fury shared a subtle tribute to his unborn baby girl during his latest fight. Picture: @mollymae/Instagram

His pregnant girlfriend and creative director of PLT flew out to support her beau over the weekend, in which she told her Instagram followers it was her last flight before she welcomed her little one.

Tommy made sure to share an adorable tribute to Molly-Mae and their baby on the way, which the pair revealed last month is a baby girl after sharing their gender reveal.

Sharing the sweet gesture on her Instagram Stories, Molly-Mae posted a close-up picture of Tommy’s boxing shorts, in which “baby girl” was spelt out in silver writing across the waistband.

Tommy Fury promoted Molly-Mae's self-tan company during his fight
Tommy Fury promoted Molly-Mae's self-tan company during his fight. Picture: @mollymae/Instagram
Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague are expecting their first baby
Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague are expecting their first baby. Picture: @mollymae/Instagram
Molly-Mae Hague flew to Dubai to support her boxer beau Tommy Fury
Molly-Mae Hague flew to Dubai to support her boxer beau Tommy Fury. Picture: @mollymae/Instagram

In the corner of the shorts, Tommy also adorably promoted his girlfriend’s tanning company Filter By Molly-Mae, which was stitched into the silver bottoms.

Molly-Mae is in her final trimester and has been opening up about her pregnancy journey with fans since she announced back in September that she is expecting her first child.

The influencer has even been posting a string of snaps of her growing baby bump as fans are expecting she’ll give birth to a winter baby.

