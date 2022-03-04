Tom Parker Pulls Out Of The Wanted's First Tour Dates Due To Brain Tumour Treatment

Tom Parker is set to join The Wanted's tour following his treatment. Picture: @tomparkerofficial/Instagram

Tom Parker is set to join The Wanted's tour once the treatment for his brain tumour has been completed.

Tom Parker has announced that he will, unfortunately, be missing the first few shows on The Wanted's tour following a delay with his brain tumour treatment.

The ‘All Time Low’ singer has been spending the past few weeks in Spain to receive revolutionary treatment as he continues to battle brain cancer.

The 33-year-old pop star took to Instagram to update fans on his upcoming shows, revealing he’ll be missing the start of the tour.

Alongside a photo with his bandmates, he wrote: “So, as most of you know, I’ve been out in Spain on a treatment programme for the past couple of weeks.”

Tom Parker will be joining The Wanted on tour following his treatment. Picture: @tomparkerofficial/Instagram

Tom continued: “It was only meant to last 20 days but due to a couple of logistical changes with tests and results it won’t be complete until the end of the week now which has delayed our journey home.

“I’m obviously gutted that I’ll be missing the first few shows but as I’m sure you will understand, I have to complete my treatment cycle.

"I’ve been zooming into rehearsals all week and I know that the show will be incredible and that my boys will hold the fort until I’m back.

“Can’t wait to see you all very soon, hope you all enjoy the show. Much love, Tom x.”

Tom Parker and his wife Kelsey share two kids. Picture: @tomparkerofficial/Instagram

Tom’s wife Kelsey Hardwick also shared a message with her followers, ‘calling on angels’ to help her husband during this time.

“Tom has made a massive amount of progress physically but also mentally,” Kelsey wrote in the heartfelt message, “he has reignited a spark in himself through seeing all the incredible love & support you have shown us.

“I would love for everyone to light a candle and say this mantra out loud. We are asking the universe to answer our prayers… when there is belief, love & hope - anything is possible.”

