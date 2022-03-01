The Wanted’s Tom Parker Given New Hope Amid Inoperable Brain Tumour Diagnosis

1 March 2022, 11:22 | Updated: 1 March 2022, 12:51

Tom Parker has new hope amid his battle with brain cancer
Tom Parker has new hope amid his battle with brain cancer. Picture: Getty
Capital FM

By Capital FM

The Wanted star Tom Parker has been receiving a revolutionary new treatment for his battle with an incurable brain tumour.

Tom Parker, 33, has been staying in a private hospital in Spain to get fit for band The Wanted’s reunion tour which begins this week.

After sharing his frustration at the lack of treatment for brain cancer patients in the UK, Tom has been receiving treatment in Spain at a private facility where an oxygen machine, massages and a special diet are among the methods used.

A chemotherapy drug called Temozolomide has been the standard NHS treatment for glioblastoma patients for the past 20 years.

The Wanted are heading on their reunion tour
The Wanted are heading on their reunion tour. Picture: Getty
Tom Parker was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour in 2020
Tom Parker was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour in 2020. Picture: Tom Parker/Instagram

A source told the tabloids Tom has been at the private facility in a bid to prepare for his band’s upcoming tour, saying: “Tom has been vocal that he doesn’t think the options available in Britain are perfect so he’s trying elsewhere.

“The tour means so much to him, he cannot wait. The cancer treatment he goes through takes it out of him so it’s been good to go abroad and relax.”

The treatment, at a centre in the Costa del Sol, charges £8,000 for two weeks or £11,600 for a three-week program according to the publication.

Tom hasn’t spoken out on the treatment he’s receiving, but shared the headline on his Instagram Stories alongside the strong arm emoji.

Tom Parker is a parent of two with wife Kelsey Parker
Tom Parker is a parent of two with wife Kelsey Parker. Picture: Tom Parker/Instagram

The dad-of-two revealed in October 2020 he had been diagnosed with an inoperable stage 4 glioblastoma, which doctors called ‘the worst case scenario’.

He was given 12 to 18 months to live, but after six rounds of chemotherapy and 30 radiotherapy sessions he revealed he had a more positive outlook.

And in November 2021 he was told by doctors the tumour was 'stable' after his latest scans, saying he could 'sleep a little easier' with the update.

Tom is now set to join band The Wanted on their reunion tour which starts on Thursday.

