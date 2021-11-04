The Wanted’s Tom Parker Reveals Brain Tumour Is ‘Under Control’ In Latest Health Update

4 November 2021, 12:57 | Updated: 4 November 2021, 13:00

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Tom Parker shared an emotional message with fans after finding out that his brain tumour is 'under control'.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Wanted’s Tom Parker has revealed that his brain tumour is 'stable' and ‘under control’ after a positive result from his latest MRI scan.

The 33-year-old singer underwent a routine scan earlier this week to check the progress of his treatment after he was diagnosed with stage four glioblastoma last year.

The Wanted Share Sweet Hug With Tom Parker As Band Make Emotional Return To The Stage

Sharing the brilliant news with his fans, Tom took to Instagram in a very emotional post as he gave his 260,000 followers a health update.

He wrote: “I’m sat here with tears in my eyes as I tell you. We’ve got my brain tumour under control.”

Tom Parker revealed his brain tumour is 'under control'
Tom Parker revealed his brain tumour is 'under control'. Picture: @tomparkerofficial/Instagram
Tom Parker shares two kids with his wife Kelsey
Tom Parker shares two kids with his wife Kelsey. Picture: @tomparkerofficial/Instagram

Tom continued: “We had the results from my latest scan…and I’m delighted to say it is STABLE. Such a mix of emotions.

“We couldn’t ask for any more really at this point; a year or so in to this journey. Honestly over the moon.

“We can sleep a little easier tonight. Thank you for all your love and support over the last 12+ months,” Tom added, before taking to his Instagram Stories to thank everyone for the overwhelming support he’s received.

The Wanted have reunited
The Wanted have reunited. Picture: The Wanted/Twitter

Fans and fellow stars flooded the comments of the post to share their relief over the amazing news and sent their love in a string of heartfelt messages.

This comes after Tom was diagnosed with terminal brain cancer in September last year after he suffered a seizure.

He has since undergone chemotherapy and radiotherapy as part of his treatment.

