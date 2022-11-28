The Tinder Swindler Star Is Looking For Love On Celebs Go Dating

Celebs Go Dating has cast someone from The Tinder Swindler. Picture: Netflix/E4

By Savannah Roberts

The Tinder Swindler's Cecilie Fjellhøy is appearing on Celebs Go Dating after getting scammed in events shown in the infamous documentary.

Celebs Go Dating has found a new star in Cecilie Fjellhøy of The Tinder Swindler fame. After being conned out of £250,000, she is looking for love again.

The Tinder Swindler was a documentary that took Netflix by storm at the beginning of the year as it detailed the crimes of scammer Shimon Hayut.

Cecilie was heavily featured in the three-part series and has become somewhat of a celebrity in her own right! In the documentary, she uncovered Shimon's fraudster ways as he posed as a billionaire named Simon Leviev.

Channel 4's Celebs Go Dating has cast Cecilie in the eleventh season of the dating show where an exclusive dating agency matches single celebrities with members of the public!

Cecilie Fjellhøy has joined Celebs Go Dating's line-up. Picture: E4

The Tinder Swindler Cecilie is looking for romance. Picture: Netflix

DailyMail reports that the 34-year-old said: "I know they’re going to push me, but I’m ready for it. I think I can learn a lot from it so I’m going to try to be as open as I can."

She spoke about her jump from the crime documentary to reality television, saying: "I am more guarded and there are still some trust issues, but I’m trying, when I meet new people, to remember it’s not their fault, it’s his fault."

Due to the mega-success of The Tinder Swindler, Cecilie recognises that their story is now known worldwide: "And I think because of how I was defrauded – so over-the-top, private jets all these type of things – I don’t think I’ll be in that situation ever again.

"People might not realise I’m still feeling the impact of what happened. But I think you can try to heal and go into new relationships in a better way," she continued.

Cecilie was one of three women conned by Shimon Hayut in The Tinder Swindler. Picture: Netflix

Celebs Go Dating returns for its eleventh season. Picture: E4

She also revealed that she has come face-to-face with the notorious Swindler since Netflix released the documentary, the 34-year-old confronted Shimon earlier this year for an Israeli TV programme.

Fjellhøy said: "It was intense. We did an ambush. It was very weird, but he looks a mess now... so that was very nice to see."

Now five years on from the fraud, Cecilie, who hails from Norway, is ready to put the aftermath of Shimon's crimes behind her.

Despite her negative experience meeting the fraudster on a dating app in 2018, she remains optimistic about meeting someone new, she hasn't even ruled out returning to the likes of Tinder!

It seems the reality TV newcomer is ready to move on and hopefully find someone on Celebs Go Dating!

Celebs Go Dating starts on E4 on Monday 28th November.

