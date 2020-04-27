Timothée Chalamet & Lily-Rose Depp Have Split After One Year Relationship

Timothée Chalamet and Lily-Rose Depp have reportedly broken up. Picture: Getty Images

Hollywood A-lister couple Timothée Chalamet and Lily-Rose Depp have reportedly split after getting together on the set of 'The King' as he confirms he's single in a Vogue interview.

Timothée Chalamet and co-star Lily-Rose Depp have have broken up after a one year relationship, according to Us Weekly, as the Call Me By Your Name actor confirms his single status in an interview with Vogue.

Timothée Chalamet and co-star Lily Rose Depp got together on the set of 'The King'. Picture: Getty

Having met on the set of Netflix movie The King, where they played husband and wife, the pair appeared to hit if off, being spotted out and out on dates in 2018 before sealing the deal being photographed kissing on a boat in Italy in September 2019.

Although they've never spoken openly about their relationship, the pair haven't been spotted together in months and in a recent interview with Vogue for his upcoming (and delayed) West End theatre debut, Timotheé confirmed he's very much single.

So, the notoriously private duo have left everyone wondering what caused their break-up?

The daughter of Johnny Depp has since been spotted out for dinner with Riverdale actor Cole Sprouse and a group of friends in LA, whilst Timotheé has been spotted flying solo in London.

The ultra cool couple always had loads in common, both having one American and one French parent, meaning they're fluent in both English and French, having been spotted arm-in-arm in Paris together, as well as the fact they worked on the same film.

Could the pair be taking time apart whilst working in different countries, as well as the fact lockdown is preventing people from travelling, or, are they over for good?!

