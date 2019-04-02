Are Timothée Chalamet & Lily-Rose Depp Dating? Relationship Details Revealed

Timothée Chalamet and Lily-Rose Depp have been spotted kissing. Picture: Getty Images

Timothée Chalamet and Lily-Rose Depp have rumoured to be dating since 2018 after being spotted kissing on the street, so who are the coolest new kids in Hollywood?

They're two of the coolest and most upcoming of the next generation of Hollywood A-listers and Call Me By Your Name's Timothée Chalamet and supermodel turned actress Lily-Rose Depp are rumoured to have been romantically involved since late 2018.

The two actors reportedly became involved after filming Netflix's The King, set for release this year, where Timothée is set to play King Henry V alongside Robert Pattinson.

The stars were first spotted kissing back in October of 2018 and then were photographed strolling through the streets of Paris arm-in-arm in December.

However, things have sort of gone quietly lately, so people are wondering if the pair have decided to turn the heat down on their budding romance, or, have they got a lot better at hiding it?

Who is Timothée Chalamet?

Whether they're dating or not, Timothée and Lily-Rose are a match made in heaven as they're both French-American actors, so, like, loads to talk about, in any language they see fit!

You're most likely to have seen him in Call Me By Your Name, which earned him a oscar nomination for Best Actor and he's the third youngest person in history to achieve the honour.

He also appeared in Ladybird (2017) and attended the prestigious drama school LaGuardia in New York after blowing a drama teacher away with his audition.

Who is Lily-Rose Depp?

Lily-Rose is a 19-year-old French-American model and actress with extremely famous parents- Jonny Depp and Vanessa Paradis.

She was born in Paris and therefore (like Timothée) is fluent in English and French and has been the Chanel brand ambassador since the age of 15, having been chosen by Karl Lagerfeld.

What has Lily-Rose acted in?

Her first acting role was in Tusk (2014), and then in The Dancer (2016) where she played the famous fancer. She was then hand picked by Natalie Portman to play her younger sister in Planetarium (2016) about two spiritualist sisters.

She's appeared in a Netflix short documentary Period. End Of Sentence. alongside Priyanka Chopra about women in Deli starting a sanitary pad business which went onto win an Oscar for best documentary.

