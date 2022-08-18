Pop Stars Are All Singing This Viral TikTok Song: Madison Beer, Lauren Spencer Smith, Gracie Abrams & More

18 August 2022, 17:32

Everyone's been jumping on this song...
Everyone's been jumping on this song... Picture: Getty

By Savannah Roberts

Pop stars on TikTok are all duetting a Scottish singer-songwriter's viral song and the lyrics are out of this world!

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Earlier this month, a song gripped the TikTok community and users have not been able to stop singing its heartwrenching lyrics since – even pop stars have got involved!

Scottish singer-songwriter Katie Gregson Macleod got everyone talking when her song 'Complex' was branded as the 'new driver's license' after the ballad began to go viral on the platform.

The Biggest Songs To Come Out Of The TikTok Machine

Following the overnight success of the song – which was praised for its raw lyricism – the TikTokker Katie decided to post an instrumental version so users could duet the video with their own vocals.

It didn't take long for it to spawn a trend that saw hundreds of people sing along and some even penned their own lyrics to 'Complex'! The likes of pop sensations Madison Beer and Camila Cabello and more have all got involved...

Everyone has been singing their own version of Katie Gregson Macleod's TikTok song
Everyone has been singing their own version of Katie Gregson Macleod's TikTok song. Picture: Katie Macleod/TikTok

The TikTok first began to pick up speed when new fans of the songwriter praised her vulnerable lyrics that detail the slow heartbreak of a one-sided relationship, with many noting that the ballad was painfully relatable. Read some of the fan-favourite lines below:

"I’m wearing his boxers / I’m being a good wife / We won’t be together / But maybe the next life

I need him like water / He lives on a landslide / I cry in his bathroom / He turns off the big light"

Duets for Katie's instrumental currently stand at 4,500, with several of those videos being made by big names in the industry.

FLETCHER who was on of the first stars to comment on Katie's original video did a rendition of her own, penning new lines dedicated to queer love. She sang: "I'm wearing her t-shirts, our love's in a box in the closet when we were."

TikTok icon and singer of 'Fingers Crossed' Lauren Spencer-Smith got involved too, belting out the original lyrics to the tune in a moving video.

Mega-star Camila Cabello hopped on the trend too, sharing a sentimental and poignant version of 'Complex', breathing her own experiences into the words of the song. She sang in the wake of her break-up with Shawn Mendes in 2021: "I'm wearing his boxers, he kisses me goodnight, my heart is on fire, he turned off the big light."

"I laugh at the future, cancel when I'm tongue-tied, I need him like water, I tell him he's alright, I'm a f*****g coward, I just want a good life," Camila continued in the emotional video.

The likes of Gracie Abrams and Madison Beer graced us with their dulcet tones and sang the viral tune too – the list goes on!

At the time of writing, Katie's original video of the piano ballad stands at a whopping 5.6 million views and nearly a million likes – wow, talk about a success!

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

It's A Cinch Presents Creamfields North Winning Weekend On Capital

It's A Cinch Presents Creamfields North Winning Weekend On Capital

Radio

Ariana Grande has perfected a British accent

Ariana Grande's British Accent In New R.E.M. Tutorial Has Fans In Tears

Where the Love Islanders from series 8 are now and what they're doing

What The Love Island 2022 Cast Are Doing Now: From Lucrative Deals To New Homes

Don't Worry Darling has released new photos

New Photos From Don't Worry Darling Have Been Released And We're Freaking Out

Fans can't stop talking about Netflix's Look Both Ways

Netflix Fans Are Applauding Look Both Ways’ Plot For One Reason

Taylor Swift could have been in Twilight?

Taylor Swift Nearly Had A Cameo In 'Twilight: New Moon'

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Leah Williamson joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Leah Williamson Reveals Her Conversation With Prince William At The Women's EURO final

Exclusive
What's going on with Luca and Gemma?

Luca Bish And Gemma Owen Are 'Over' Love Island According To Castmates

Love Island

Exclusive
Coco Lodge joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Coco Lodge Reveals How The Islanders Secretly Communicate

Sam Ryder smash Capital's Finish The Lyric challenge

Sam Ryder Smashes Capital's 'Finish The Lyric' Challenge: From 'Good 4 U' To 'Space Man'

Exclusive
Antigoni & Charlie join Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Love Island's Antigoni Almost Dated Roman Kemp!?

Exclusive
Nancy Cartwright met Stormzy

WATCH: Stormzy Had A Hilarious Interaction With Bart Simpson At Ed Sheeran's Concert

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends Revealed Including Brandon ‘Q’ Adams
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star