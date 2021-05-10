The Biggest Songs To Come Out Of The TikTok Machine

Bruno Mars and Olivia Rodrigo are among the stars with songs that have taken over TikTok. Picture: Bruno Mars/YouTube / Getty / Doja Cat/Instagram

By Savannah Roberts

Social media is the best way to discover new music, but none other has such an influence on the charts than TikTok, where we've seen songs from the likes of Olivia Rodrigo and Justin Bieber soar.

We're breaking down some of the most popular songs to emerge from your favourite social media app, TikTok, as it's definitely to thank for the way our playlist looks right now.

From Olivia Rodrigo's heart-melting 'Drivers License' to Doja Cat's addictive 'Say So', TikTok has helped put some of our favourite tunes on the map.

Olivia Rodrigo Reflects On ‘Identity Crisis’ Struggles In Her Younger Disney Days

We're taking a look at some of the biggest songs to break out of TikTok...

'Drivers License' & 'deja vu' by Olivia Rodrigo

Of course we can’t even begin to think about TikTok successes without mentioning the notorious ‘Drivers License’. Olivia Rodrigo kicked off this year with a bang with the record-smashing track that launched her into the public eye.

'Drivers License' has been featured in nearly 2 million videos on the app, paving the way for yet another viral trend associated with Rodrigo’s discography.

'Deja vu' the sophomore single from her debut album, ‘Sour’ (mark May 21st on your calendars), hit the ground running with users quickly creating a popular style of video to post along with the catchy tune.

‘How Bizarre’ by OMC

New Zealand classic 'How Bizarre' was released in 1995 but was subject to a revival in March of this year when it became a viral sound on TikTok.

With nearly half a million videos posted to the app with the OMC track featured, the band received a massively sharp increase in royalties over 25 years after its initial release.

‘Peaches’ by Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber's ear worm 'Peaches' can be found in all kinds of content on the app, from lifestyle and makeup to comedy videos.

Video posts to the new Bieber track came in thick and fast, making it one of the most prominent released from his sixth studio album, 'Changes'.

'Say So' by Doja Cat

One of the first TikTok choreography routines to dance its way onto the mainstream, Doja Cat's ‘Say So' has a whopping 14 million videos under its belt.

You can even find Doja performing the routine in her music video for the smash hit.

‘Talking to the Moon’ by Bruno Mars

This ballad originated from Bruno Mars’ debut studio album, ‘Doo-Wops & Hooligans’, but 'Talking to the Moon' can now be found in abundance on your TikTok explore page.

Once again the track has gained traction due to the creative video interpretations, especially to the remix of the song with Lord Huron's ‘The Night We Met’.

‘Moon (And It Went Like)’ by Kid Francescoli

The ultimate feel good song that TikTokers are using as the soundtrack of their youth. You can find countless video montages set to this track and it makes for the ultimate feel-good watch.

If the track name doesn't ring a bell then surely you'll recognise it upon one listen as this song is a staple to any TikTok user.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital