TikTok Users Warned Against Bizarre Sandpaper Leg Shaving Trend

An unusual new TikTok trend has taken over in which people are using sandpaper as a substitute for razors when shaving their legs.

TikTok is where most of us spend our evenings scrolling through all of the entertaining challenges that take over the app.

Over the past year, people have been obsessing over viral trends from the ‘Buss It’ challenge to the ‘Silhouette challenge’ and the latest hack is a bit odd, to say the least.

The new trend has seen women shaving their legs with a very bizarre tool; sandpaper, instead of using a razor - yes, we’re just as confused as you.

The strange new trend first started making its way around the app when TikTok user - @Jules49of - revealed she started using the new hair removal technique after seeing another TikTok'er try it.

Jules shared her “life-hack” in her debut TikTok clip, saying: “I'm watching this girl, she's an accountant, and she starts talking about shaving her legs with sandpaper!"

"She used 600 grit sandpaper on her legs. She said to circle this way 10 times, and then do the same thing in the opposite direction 10 times."

Going on to claim her skin was “so soft” afterwards, she then vowed to never buy a razor again.

However, it turns out (very unsurprisingly) that this trend is not a life hack and is, in fact, very bad for your skin and can be super damaging.

Doctors have been warning against the new trend, with an NHS professional telling this publication: “This is a bad idea on the basis that the rotational effect of shaving your legs in this way can upset and aggravate the hair follicles.

“This can then lead on to folliculitis, a tricky condition in which individuals develop pus spots on each follicle.”

Basically, don’t believe everything you see on TikTok and definitely do your research before trying a viral trend.

As for hair removal, you'll be better off with the more traditional and safer methods.

