TikTok: What Is A Sneaky Link? Meaning Explained As Song Goes Viral

7 May 2021, 15:24

The song 'Sneaky Link' by HXLLYWOOD has gone viral on TikTok.
The song 'Sneaky Link' by HXLLYWOOD has gone viral on TikTok. Picture: PA/TikTok
What is the meaning of a ‘sneaky link’? Here’s the low-down on the slang term and why it’s gone viral on TikTok.

TikTok is full of new terms and new challenges, and it seems like a ‘sneaky link’ is the latest term to make its way around the app.

It feels like just yesterday everyone was obsessed with the ‘Buss It’ challenge and the 'Silhouette challenge', but now a new song has taken over, making room for the term ‘sneaky link’.

So, what does a ‘sneaky link’ actually mean? And why has it gone viral on TikTok?

Here’s the low-down…

What is a 'sneaky link' on TikTok?
What is a 'sneaky link' on TikTok? Picture: PA
'Sneaky Link' has become the latest slang term on social media.
'Sneaky Link' has become the latest slang term on social media. Picture: Twitter

What is the meaning of a ‘sneaky link’?

You may have already guessed it as it’s pretty self-explanatory, but a ‘sneaky link’ is a slang term used to describe a person that someone is secretly hooking up with.

Another way to think of it is a person you’ve sneakily linked (linked is a slang term for meeting up with).

Why has ‘sneaky link’ gone viral on TikTok?

It all started when a song called ‘Sneaky Link’ by HXLLYWOOD went viral on the app, with the lyrics repeatedly saying:

“Girl, I can be your sneaky link (sneaky link)

/ Be my sneaky link (sneaky link)”

It didn’t take long for TikTok users to get creative and make their own videos showing glimpses of their own sneaky links.

