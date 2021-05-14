6 TikTok Creators To Help You Tackle Your Anxiety

Follow these TikTok hacks to calm your anxiety. Picture: Getty/TikTok

By Capital FM

Take note of these TikTok anxiety hacks, we've listed a great selection of creators who dedicate their accounts to guiding you through moments of anxiousness.

Just when you think you’ve seen all that TikTik can offer, you stumble upon another sub-category of the app. Not only is it a hub for music, comedy, lifestyle and so much more but now it's also a tool to help you tackle your anxiety.

These creators have accounts solely dedicated to guiding TikTok users through panic attacks, social anxieties and more.

Nearly every type of content you could dream up is on the social media platform these days, this collection of videos ranges from informative to calming and therapeutic.

Make sure to save these to your liked folder on your app, stored away for a rainy day when you need a calming presence in an anxious moment.

@itsamandahuggins is an anxiety coach who talks about self love, depression and anxiety attacks. Her videos frequently pop up on the FYP as a calming and gentle reminder to take deep breaths and fix your posture - something we could all do with a little more of when we spend so many hours sat staring at screens.

Some of her holistic videos have garnered up to 2.5 million likes, surely making a positive impact the world over.

@maxandfacts uses his account to break down the stigma around anxiety. He debunks common behaviours we all exhibit that are actually habits of anxiousness.

His content does a world of good in normalising traits of mental health struggles as he illustrates steps to help people manage them.

@micheline.maalouf sites herself as one of the "OG TikTok Therapists", she gives advice on dealing with trauma, signs of declining mental health and has a running series called 'Thoughts from a Therapist'.

On top of her advice videos, she also demonstrates stimulation techniques that help combat anxious episodes, she instructs fans to use tapping techniques that activate their nervous system helping to ground and calm the individual as well as distract them.

Micheline's softly spoken advice will be a very calming influence in your stressful moments, its nop wonder her account climbed to one million followers so quickly.

@nahala_oaks provides her followers with guided meditations, relaxing escapist videos and informative content on manifestation.

If you strive to be more empowered, mindful and secure in yourself then this content will be a great first step in that direction.

@tik_tok_counseling is another influential TikTok therapist, his content centres around improving mental health and opening up discussions around the topic.

These videos sway more on the informative side but it never hurts to become more knowledgeable about the intricacies of mental health.

This is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the wide range of wellbeing content on the popular social media app.

From breathing exercises and meditation to explanatory videos helping you makes sense of the intricacies of mental health, there is so much this platform has to offer for those struggling with anxiety and more.

If you are affected by any of the issues raised in this article, please check our article on How To Get Help With Your Mental Health

