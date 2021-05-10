Love Island’s Demi Jones Returns To TikTok After Having Surgery To Remove Thyroid Lump

10 May 2021, 17:22

Demi Jones has updated her fans on her recovery journey following her surgery.
Demi Jones has updated her fans on her recovery journey following her surgery. Picture: @demijones1/Instagram/TikTok
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Demi Jones has made a return to social media after recovering in hospital following her cancer scare.

Love Island star Demi Jones has made a recovery after undergoing surgery to get a lump removed from her neck.

The reality star was told by doctors that the “golf ball-sized” lump could be “potentially cancerous” and shared updates with her fans after her surgery, before taking a break from social media to rest.

Maura Higgins 'Moves In' With BFF Molly-Mae Hague After Chris Taylor Split

The 22-year-old has now returned to her online platforms as she shared her recovery journey on her TikTok page, showing footage of her in a hospital bed, to her getting glammed up.

Miming along to dialogue by Nick Minaj in the video, she wrote in the caption: “Your comeback is bigger than your setback.”

Demi Jones has recovered after undergoing surgery to get a lump removed from her thyroid.
Demi Jones has recovered after undergoing surgery to get a lump removed from her thyroid. Picture: @demijones1/Instagram

The transformation saw Demi go from footage of her in hospital, before sharing a video in a cut-out green dress while she was sporting full hair and makeup glam.

Some concerned fans of the Love Island star took to the comments to share some love to her following her surgery.

One penned: “Hope you’re feeling better queen.”

Demi Jones kept fans updated with her health updates.
Demi Jones kept fans updated with her health updates. Picture: @demijones1/Instagram

“Hope your feeling better looking amazing girl [sic],” shared another.

A third person added: “You have come so far! I’m so incredibly proud of you my girl [heart emoji] love you.”

We’re glad to see Demi is making a recovery and is back to her bubbly self!

