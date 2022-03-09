Why Everyone’s Obsessed With The Weekend Away On Netflix

By Capital FM

The internet can’t get enough of the new Netflix hit thriller, The Weekend Away - and here's why.

The Weekend Away is Netflix fans’ latest obsession after the murder mystery thriller dropped on the streaming platform at the start of March.

The movie features an all-star cast including Gossip Girl’s Leighton Meester, Christina Wolfe, Luke Norris, Ziad Bakri and many more.

The film is based on a novel of the same name by Sarah Alderson, in which two best friends - Beth and Kate - go on a girls' trip to Croatia when one of them disappears.

Kate going missing forces Beth to find out what happened to her, which leads to more horrifying clues being unfolded.

Netflix lovers can’t seem to get enough of the new hit thriller movie and here’s why…

Much like many Netflix films, documentaries and talked-about series such as The Tinder Swindler and Inventing Anna, The Weekend Away is just as gripping, according to fans who have been talking about it nonstop.

The unexpected plot twists appear to be the key thing keeping fans glued to their screens throughout the film.

Another element viewers seem to be obsessed with is how it keeps you guessing until the very end, allowing no room to zone out of the movie.

If you’re a fan of Gossip Girl, it seems you’d love the new film also, as people can’t get over just how obsessed they still are with Leighton Meester.

At this point, we’re definitely convinced!

The Weekend Away is now streaming on Netflix.

