What should you watch after Inventing Anna? Picture: Netflix

'Inventing Anna' captivated Netflix's audience, as fans quickly finish season one we're all left asking what we can turn out attention to next – here are our top picks!

If you're like us then you've quite possibly binged through all nine episodes of Inventing Anna already... but do not fret as we have some Netflix recommendations to get you through!

Why Anna Delvey Isn't Watching 'Inventing Anna'

From teen dramas like One Of Us Is Lying to documentaries like The Tinder Swindler, there are lots of new arrivals on the platform to keep you entertained.

Fill the true-crime void that Inventing Anna left with some of these picks...

One of Us Is Lying

One Of Us is lying landed on Netflix in October. Picture: Netflix

One of Us Is Lying is a textbook teen drama with a twist – this mystery-infused television show is guaranteed to replace the Inventing Anna slot in your evenings.

The eight-part series is based on the novel of the same name and follows a group of high school students as they unravel the mystery of a classmate's death – with all four of them being suspects in the case.

One of Us Is Lying was released in October 2021 and has already been renewed for a second season – so get binging!

The Tinder Swindler

The Tinder Swindler has undoubtedly been making headlines – so if you haven't watched it already, what are you waiting for?

The docudrama depicts the story of Simon Levieve – real name Shimon Hayut – and how he conned countless women out of large sums of money after meeting them on, you guessed it, Tinder.

The victims banded together to hunt the Swindler down and recover the millions of dollars stolen from them.

The Tinder Swindler dropped on Netflix on February 2. Picture: Netflix

The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window

From the title alone you may have guessed that this Netflix original series is a playful commentary on psychological thrillers, most notably parodying The Woman in the Window, House at the End of the Street and The Girl On The Train.

The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window was released in January of this year and stars Kristen Bell as the central character, Anna.

The dark comedy follows a heartbroken Anna as she tries to get to the bottom of a murder she believes she witnessed, however, her judgement is clouded by alcohol and medication.

The deadpan series has gone down a treat with fans!

Kristen Bell stars in Netflix's latest parody show. Picture: Netflix

Love Is Blind

Need a change of pace? Love Is Blind is majorly binge-worthy and can certainly keep you occupied now your TV schedule has been freed up.

After the success of the show in 2020, fans had to wait a little while until they got their fix, with season two arriving on Netflix in February of this year.

The series follows 30 men and women on their pursuit of love, with the contestants speed-dating another in a truly blind fashion...

All the singles must get to know one another with their voices alone as they communicate via separate 'pods' – as their romances develop the men have the opportunity to propose to the lady of their liking.

