The BRITs 2022: From Anne-Marie & Ed Sheeran To KSI & Adele - All The Red Carpet Looks

All the red carpet looks from the 2022 BRITs. Picture: Getty

By Capital FM

The BRITs 2022 saw a string of celebs walking the red carpet in style, including Ed Sheeran, Anne-Marie, KSI and Adele.

The biggest night in UK music is here and we have been so ready for the BRITs 2022!

Some huge names are set to gather to give the hottest performances at the O2, with a huge list of names nominated for the prestigious awards.

Adele Sparks Engagement Rumours As She Wears Diamond Ring At The BRITs 2022

But first, the red carpet awaits the array of stunning looks and best-dressed moments.

From Anne-Marie and Ed Sheeran to Mimi Webb, Adele and KSI, let’s take a look at some of the most jaw-dropping outfits of the night…

Mimi Webb brought the boujee to the BRITs 2022 Mimi Webb stunned at the 2022 BRITs. Picture: Getty Ed Sheeran debuted his 2022 BRITs red carpet look in electric blue Ed Sheeran at the 2022 BRITs. Picture: Getty Holly Humberstone wow'ed at the BRITs Holly Humberstone at the 2022 BRITs. Picture: Getty Anne-Marie shut down the red carpet at the BRITs Anne-Marie at the 2022 BRITs. Picture: Getty KSI's purple gloves completed his BRITs look! KSI at the BRITs 2022. Picture: Getty Joel Corry looked as suave as ever on the red carpet Joel Corry at the BRITs 2022. Picture: Getty Sam Fender rocked a classic look at the BRITs Sam Fender at the 2022 BRITs. Picture: Getty Tom Grennan is looking dapper at the BRITs! Tom Grennan at the BRITs 2022. Picture: Getty Måneskin wow in coordinated pink and purple numbers on the carpet Måneskin coordinate to the nines. Picture: Getty BRITs host Mo Gilligan is dressed to the nines! Mo Gilligan at the 2022 BRITs. Picture: Getty Aitch has donned an all-white look for the red carpet Aitch at the 2022 BRITs. Picture: Getty Tom Daley made an iconic arrival at the 2022 BRITs Tom Daley at the 2022 BRITs. Picture: Getty Raye stuns in an orange sequin dress Raye at the 2022 BRITs. Picture: Getty Becky Hill is bringing all the glam to the red carpet Becky Hill at the 2022 BRITs. Picture: Getty Adele has shut down the red carpet at the BRITs Adele at the BRITs 2020. Picture: Getty Olivia Rodrigo looks like a dream as she slays the red carpet Olivia Rodrigo at the 2022 BRITs. Picture: Getty Griff has graced the red carpet in a stunning floor-length dress Griff at the 2022 BRITs. Picture: Getty Laura Whitmore dons a bedazzled LBD on the BRITs red carpet Laura Whitmore shines as she arrives on the carpet. Picture: Getty

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital