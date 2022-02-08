The BRITs 2022: From Anne-Marie & Ed Sheeran To KSI & Adele - All The Red Carpet Looks

The BRITs 2022 saw a string of celebs walking the red carpet in style, including Ed Sheeran, Anne-Marie, KSI and Adele.

The biggest night in UK music is here and we have been so ready for the BRITs 2022!

Some huge names are set to gather to give the hottest performances at the O2, with a huge list of names nominated for the prestigious awards.

Adele Sparks Engagement Rumours As She Wears Diamond Ring At The BRITs 2022

But first, the red carpet awaits the array of stunning looks and best-dressed moments.

From Anne-Marie and Ed Sheeran to Mimi Webb, Adele and KSI, let’s take a look at some of the most jaw-dropping outfits of the night…

  1. Mimi Webb brought the boujee to the BRITs 2022

    Mimi Webb stunned at the 2022 BRITs
    Mimi Webb stunned at the 2022 BRITs. Picture: Getty

  2. Ed Sheeran debuted his 2022 BRITs red carpet look in electric blue

    Ed Sheeran at the 2022 BRITs
    Ed Sheeran at the 2022 BRITs. Picture: Getty

  3. Holly Humberstone wow'ed at the BRITs

    Holly Humberstone at the 2022 BRITs
    Holly Humberstone at the 2022 BRITs. Picture: Getty

  4. Anne-Marie shut down the red carpet at the BRITs

    Anne-Marie at the 2022 BRITs
    Anne-Marie at the 2022 BRITs. Picture: Getty

  5. KSI's purple gloves completed his BRITs look!

    KSI at the BRITs 2022
    KSI at the BRITs 2022. Picture: Getty

  6. Joel Corry looked as suave as ever on the red carpet

    Joel Corry at the BRITs 2022
    Joel Corry at the BRITs 2022. Picture: Getty

  7. Sam Fender rocked a classic look at the BRITs

    Sam Fender at the 2022 BRITs
    Sam Fender at the 2022 BRITs. Picture: Getty

  8. Tom Grennan is looking dapper at the BRITs!

    Tom Grennan at the BRITs 2022
    Tom Grennan at the BRITs 2022. Picture: Getty

  9. Måneskin wow in coordinated pink and purple numbers on the carpet

    Måneskin coordinate to the nines
    Måneskin coordinate to the nines. Picture: Getty

  10. BRITs host Mo Gilligan is dressed to the nines!

    Mo Gilligan at the 2022 BRITs
    Mo Gilligan at the 2022 BRITs. Picture: Getty

  11. Aitch has donned an all-white look for the red carpet

    Aitch at the 2022 BRITs
    Aitch at the 2022 BRITs. Picture: Getty

  12. Tom Daley made an iconic arrival at the 2022 BRITs

    Tom Daley at the 2022 BRITs
    Tom Daley at the 2022 BRITs. Picture: Getty

  13. Raye stuns in an orange sequin dress

    Raye at the 2022 BRITs
    Raye at the 2022 BRITs. Picture: Getty

  14. Becky Hill is bringing all the glam to the red carpet

    Becky Hill at the 2022 BRITs
    Becky Hill at the 2022 BRITs. Picture: Getty

  15. Adele has shut down the red carpet at the BRITs

    Adele at the BRITs 2020
    Adele at the BRITs 2020. Picture: Getty

  16. Olivia Rodrigo looks like a dream as she slays the red carpet

    Olivia Rodrigo at the 2022 BRITs
    Olivia Rodrigo at the 2022 BRITs. Picture: Getty

  17. Griff has graced the red carpet in a stunning floor-length dress

    Griff at the 2022 BRITs
    Griff at the 2022 BRITs. Picture: Getty

  18. Laura Whitmore dons a bedazzled LBD on the BRITs red carpet

    Laura Whitmore shines as she arrives on the carpet
    Laura Whitmore shines as she arrives on the carpet. Picture: Getty

