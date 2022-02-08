The BRITs 2022: From Anne-Marie & Ed Sheeran To KSI & Adele - All The Red Carpet Looks
8 February 2022, 22:32
The BRITs 2022 saw a string of celebs walking the red carpet in style, including Ed Sheeran, Anne-Marie, KSI and Adele.
The biggest night in UK music is here and we have been so ready for the BRITs 2022!
Some huge names are set to gather to give the hottest performances at the O2, with a huge list of names nominated for the prestigious awards.
But first, the red carpet awaits the array of stunning looks and best-dressed moments.
From Anne-Marie and Ed Sheeran to Mimi Webb, Adele and KSI, let’s take a look at some of the most jaw-dropping outfits of the night…
Mimi Webb brought the boujee to the BRITs 2022
Ed Sheeran debuted his 2022 BRITs red carpet look in electric blue
Holly Humberstone wow'ed at the BRITs
Anne-Marie shut down the red carpet at the BRITs
KSI's purple gloves completed his BRITs look!
Joel Corry looked as suave as ever on the red carpet
Sam Fender rocked a classic look at the BRITs
Tom Grennan is looking dapper at the BRITs!
Måneskin wow in coordinated pink and purple numbers on the carpet
BRITs host Mo Gilligan is dressed to the nines!
Aitch has donned an all-white look for the red carpet
Tom Daley made an iconic arrival at the 2022 BRITs
Raye stuns in an orange sequin dress
Becky Hill is bringing all the glam to the red carpet
Adele has shut down the red carpet at the BRITs
Olivia Rodrigo looks like a dream as she slays the red carpet
Griff has graced the red carpet in a stunning floor-length dress
Laura Whitmore dons a bedazzled LBD on the BRITs red carpet
