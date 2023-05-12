Taylor Swift & Matty Healy Spotted Holding Hands As Dating Claims Heat Up

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy held hands. Picture: Getty

By Capital FM

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy have been photographed together again and have sent the internet into a meltdown.

Fans are convinced that Taylor Swift and Matty Healy are officially dating after they were photographed holding hands.

The musicians were spotted on Thursday in New York City where several fans snapped the pair on what seemed to be a date night; this is the second time Taylor and Matty have been snapped together.

They swung by the city's celebrity hot spot Casa Cipriani and were seen hanging out with mutual good friend Jack Antonoff, who is rumoured to have 'set them up'.

A restaurant-goer who saw the alleged new love birds spoke to Page Six, they said: "They sat next to each other at a banquette in the lounge."

Taylor Swift was photographed with Matty Healy again. Picture: Getty

Photos of Taylor and Matty on a 'date' are swirling the web. Picture: Twitter

The source also revealed to the publication that the pop stars were seen “cuddling and kissing" and had “security around them.”

Multiple pictures from Thursday night show the 'Midnights' songstress and The 1975 frontman holding hands as they entered the Casa Cipriani, with Taylor also placing her hand on Matty's once they sat down.

Healy wore a black blazer, trousers and a white button-down shirt, whilst Swift opted for a yellow summer dress.

Swifties instantly took to Twitter to react to the most concrete evidence that the musicians are dating – and fans were divided!

a swifties dad took this picture just a couple minutes ago and she sent this in our group chat. matty and taylor are together- confirmed!! #TaylorSwift #MattyHealy #ErasTour #TaylorSwiftErasTour pic.twitter.com/gazdePmIed — emily (taylors version) (@emilymadelines) May 11, 2023

Mais fotos de Taylor Swift em um restaurante hoje. pic.twitter.com/XUm3YfDoE4 — Update Swift Brasil (@updateswiftbr) May 12, 2023

In the caption to one of the first photos shared of the 'date night', a fan account wrote: "a swifties dad took this picture just a couple minutes ago and she sent this in our group chat. matty and taylor are together- confirmed!! [sic]"

"It’s official now and anyone that says otherwise is in denial," another posted.

However, another still refuted the claims, writing: "Jack is there, so it obviously can’t be a date! Let’s not jump to conclusions besties!"

Some were quick to believe that the pictures solidified the romance rumours, whilst many others believe the duo are just good friends; they've known one another for over a decade.

