Fans Think Taylor Swift Could Be Releasing Secret Album 'Karma' That Was Scrapped In 2016

27 January 2022, 13:24

By Savannah Roberts

Everyone is talking about 'Karma'... could there be a secret unreleased album from Taylor Swift? Here's everything we know so far.

Taylor Swift has undoubtedly been insanely busy in recent years with her multiple album drops – but could there be a record that never saw the light of day?

Swifties have taken to TikTok to speculate that amid her re-recordings, Taylor could be finally releasing a scrapped project from 2016.

As theories swirl about which TS album could be getting the 'Taylor's Version' treatment next, fans are convinced that 'Karma' could finally be getting its time to shine.

The theory picked up steam after TikTokker @thethriftyswiftie, posted an explainer. Here are all the clues thus far...

What is the rumoured Taylor Swift album 'Karma'?

'Karma' is the speculated record that fans believe should have been the pop-rock project that came between '1989' and 'Reputation'.

TheThriftySwiftie TikTok account claimed that the pop sensation would release an album every two years 'like clockwork', with the scrapped record being the original sixth studio album from Swift.

However, the public fallout between Taylor, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West in 2016 and the media storm that ensued, caused a re-jig in Taylor's discography.

It's thought she then went back to the drawing board to conjure up 'Reputation', a departure from the pop bops of mega-hit, '1989'.

Why do fans think Taylor Swift is releasing her 2016 scrapped album?

Online sleuths have found a plethora of suspected Easter eggs that seem to point towards an abandoned album.

In Taylor's first single since the Kimye drama, 'Look What You Made Me Do', she can be seen dancing in a vault singing the lyrics: "The world moves on, another day another drama, drama. But not for me, not for me, all I think about is karma."

This led fans to believe this could be a reference to her 'Vault' of unreleased songs that have finally found a home on her re-records.

In 'The Man' music video, 'Karma' can also be seen written in graffiti twice next to all of her other album titles. Coincidence? We think not.

Another clue that has been making the rounds online is Swift's '73 Questions with Vogue', where she confidently says to the camera: 'Karma is real.'

Will '1989' be a double album?

We all want to know what 'Taylor's Version' project will be released next, but could we get a double drop?

@thethriftyswiftie predicted that '1989 (Taylor's Version)' could be double the length as her other releases, as she may add the fated tunes to the 'From the Vault' tracklist.

