Taylor Swift Supported By Boyfriend Joe Alwyn, Todrick Hall And More After Ginny & Georgia's Sexist Joke About Her Love Life

3 March 2021, 12:41 | Updated: 3 March 2021, 14:35

Taylor Swift's celebrity friends showed their support after she hit back at Ginny & Georgia's sexist joke about her love life
Taylor Swift's celebrity friends showed their support after she hit back at Ginny & Georgia's sexist joke about her love life. Picture: Getty

Taylor Swift is receiving a lot of love after calling out Netflix show Ginny & Georgia for its sexist joke about her.

Capital FM

By Capital FM

Netflix series Ginny & Georgia received a lot of backlash after a scene from the show, in which Taylor Swift’s dating history is made a joke out of, went viral.

Taylor Swift Calls Out Sexism Of Netflix Show Ginny & Georgia's Joke About Her

In the scene, the main character tells her mum: “What do you care? You go through men faster than Taylor Swift.”

Ginny & Georgia made a dig about Taylor Swift's dating life in its script
Ginny & Georgia made a dig about Taylor Swift's dating life in its script. Picture: Netflix

And after Taylor got wind of it herself, she hit out at Netflix in a tweet: “Hey Ginny & Georgia, 2010 called and it wants its lazy, deeply sexist joke back. How about we stop degrading hard working women by defining this horse s*** as FuNnY.

"Also, @netflix after Miss Americana this outfit doesn’t look cute on you. Happy Women’s History Month I guess.”

Taylor has since been flooded with support from her fellow celebrity pals, including boyfriend Joe Alwyn and best friend Todrick Hall.

Joe liked his girlfriend’s tweet, his first move on the platform in months, while singer Ashe replied: “F**k. Yea.”

Dancer Todrick later tweeted: "Taylor has bigger balls than any man I've ever dated. Let's make holding people, writers, networks accountable for treating humans like humans and not allowing them to use someone's personal life as the butt of a joke…”

Activist Jameela Jamil also shared Taylor’s tweet, writing: “Love.”

Netflix and its show Ginny & Georgia are yet to respond to Taylor’s tweet or address the backlash over the scene.

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell's parents Maggie and Patrick

Who Are Billie Eilish’s Mum And Dad? Inside Her Bond With Her Parents

Molly-Mae Hague's Instagram giveaway took place in September last year.

Molly-Mae Hague Under Fire For Breaking Rules With 'Unfair' Instagram Giveaway

Liam Payne addresses One Direction's lack of dancing ability

Liam Payne Addresses One Direction's Lack Of Dancing Ability

Kendall and Kylie go wild in drunk make-up tutorial video

Kendall & Kylie Film Go Wild Filming Drunk Make-Up Tutorial

Billie Eilish asked fans to take it easy on her ex-boyfriend Brandon Quentin Adams.

Billie Eilish Urges Fans To “Be Nice” To Ex-Boyfriend Q Following His Cryptic Statement On Their Split
Who wins Love Island Australia Season 2?

Who Wins Love Island Australia Season 2?

TV & Film

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Awkwafina spoke about replacing Harry Styles as Prince Eric

WATCH: Awkwafina Talks About Harry Styles Dropping Out Of Prince Eric Role

Exclusive
Tom Read Wilson responded to Chloe Ferry's engagement to Wayne Lineker

WATCH: Tom Read Wilson Isn't Sure Wayne Lineker's Engagement To Chloe Ferry Is Real

Exclusive
Chloë Grace Moretz jokes she could beat Tom Holland's Spider-Man in a fight

WATCH: Chloë Grace Moretz Jokes About Fighting Tom Holland's Spider-Man

Exclusive
Justin Bieber sent a song to The Kid LAROI to record

WATCH: Did The Kid LAROI Just Confirm Collaboration With Justin Bieber?!

Exclusive
Elizabeth Olsen spoke about Wanda Maximoff appearing in Spider-Man 3

WATCH: Elizabeth Olsen "Assumes" We'll See Her In Spider-Man 3

Exclusive
Anne-Marie broke her finger on the set of the 'Don't Play' music video

WATCH: Anne-Marie Explains How She Broke Her Finger On 'Don't Play' Shoot