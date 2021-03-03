Taylor Swift Supported By Boyfriend Joe Alwyn, Todrick Hall And More After Ginny & Georgia's Sexist Joke About Her Love Life

Taylor Swift's celebrity friends showed their support after she hit back at Ginny & Georgia's sexist joke about her love life. Picture: Getty

Taylor Swift is receiving a lot of love after calling out Netflix show Ginny & Georgia for its sexist joke about her.

Netflix series Ginny & Georgia received a lot of backlash after a scene from the show, in which Taylor Swift’s dating history is made a joke out of, went viral.

Taylor Swift Calls Out Sexism Of Netflix Show Ginny & Georgia's Joke About Her

In the scene, the main character tells her mum: “What do you care? You go through men faster than Taylor Swift.”

Ginny & Georgia made a dig about Taylor Swift's dating life in its script. Picture: Netflix

And after Taylor got wind of it herself, she hit out at Netflix in a tweet: “Hey Ginny & Georgia, 2010 called and it wants its lazy, deeply sexist joke back. How about we stop degrading hard working women by defining this horse s*** as FuNnY.

"Also, @netflix after Miss Americana this outfit doesn’t look cute on you. Happy Women’s History Month I guess.”

Taylor has since been flooded with support from her fellow celebrity pals, including boyfriend Joe Alwyn and best friend Todrick Hall.

Taylor has bigger balls than any man I’ve ever dated. Let’s make holding people, writers, networks accountable for treating humans like humans and not allowing them to use someone’s personal life as the butt of a joke... — Todrick Hall (@todrick) March 2, 2021

Joe liked his girlfriend’s tweet, his first move on the platform in months, while singer Ashe replied: “F**k. Yea.”

Dancer Todrick later tweeted: "Taylor has bigger balls than any man I've ever dated. Let's make holding people, writers, networks accountable for treating humans like humans and not allowing them to use someone's personal life as the butt of a joke…”

Activist Jameela Jamil also shared Taylor’s tweet, writing: “Love.”

Netflix and its show Ginny & Georgia are yet to respond to Taylor’s tweet or address the backlash over the scene.

