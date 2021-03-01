Taylor Swift Calls Out Sexism Of Netflix Show Ginny & Georgia's Joke About Her

Taylor Swift drags Netflix and show 'Ginny & Georgia' for sexist joke about her. Picture: Netflix/ Getty Images

By Capital FM

Taylor Swift has dragged Netflix and its latest show 'Ginny & Georgia' for a sexist joke they made about the singer's dating life and she really did not hold back.

Taylor Swift has called out Netflix's latest drama series Ginny & Georgia for its 'deeply sexist' joke made about her dating history and also made it clear she is not happy with the streaming site, who hosts her 2020 film Miss Americana.

WATCH: Hailee Steinfeld Finds Out Taylor Swift’s 'evermore' Is Based On Her Character

In a tweet, Taylor, 31, didn't hold back one inch as she let rip at the show, who joked in a scene:

"What do you care? You go Through men faster than Taylor Swift."

As well as highlighting the fact it's Women's History Month, the 'Folklore' singer branded their joke 'lazy, sexist' and 'horse sh**."

Taylor wrote: "Hey Ginny & Georgia, 2010 called and it wants its lazy, deeply sexist joke back."

"How about we stop degrading hard working women by defining this horse sh*t as FuNnY."

"Also, @netflix after Miss Americana this outfit doesn’t look cute on you."

"Happy Women’s History Month I guess."

Hey Ginny & Georgia, 2010 called and it wants its lazy, deeply sexist joke back. How about we stop degrading hard working women by defining this horse shit as FuNnY. Also, @netflix after Miss Americana this outfit doesn’t look cute on you 💔 Happy Women’s History Month I guess pic.twitter.com/2X0jEOXIWp — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) March 1, 2021

Fans have already been defending the singer before she got involved, making 'RESPECT TAYLOR SWIFT' trend online before the lady herself stepped in, which they are praising her for now.

One said: "Proud of you for standing up against this crap. Women (especially you) deserve so much better! We should never be defined by who we’ve dated but by what we do and how we treat others."

Another said: "The fact that platforms like @netflixmcontinue to use taylor swift as a punchline for misogynistic and sexist comments, which might I add, would never be made about a male, is the reason we continue to take 3 steps backward for every step forward in feminism."

"RESPECT TAYLOR SWIFT."

Proud of you for standing up against this crap. Women (especially you) deserve so much better! We should never be defined by who we’ve dated but by what we do and how we treat others. 💖 — Courtney Pochin (@courtneypochin) March 1, 2021

the fact that platforms like @netflix continue to use taylor swift as a punchline for misogynistic and sexist comments, which might I add, would never be made about a male, is the reason we continue to take 3 steps backward for every step forward in feminism

RESPECT TAYLOR SWIFT pic.twitter.com/eYgOgZ6hwL — laura🏹 (taylor’s version) (@taymyepiphany) March 1, 2021

The show and streaming site are yet to comment on the joke but we're betting they will be making some kind of statement now the star has called them out!

Watch this space...

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital