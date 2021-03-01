Taylor Swift Calls Out Sexism Of Netflix Show Ginny & Georgia's Joke About Her

1 March 2021, 15:19 | Updated: 1 March 2021, 15:21

Taylor Swift drags Netflix and show 'Ginny & Georgia' for sexist joke about her
Taylor Swift drags Netflix and show 'Ginny & Georgia' for sexist joke about her. Picture: Netflix/ Getty Images
Capital FM

By Capital FM

Taylor Swift has dragged Netflix and its latest show 'Ginny & Georgia' for a sexist joke they made about the singer's dating life and she really did not hold back.

Taylor Swift has called out Netflix's latest drama series Ginny & Georgia for its 'deeply sexist' joke made about her dating history and also made it clear she is not happy with the streaming site, who hosts her 2020 film Miss Americana.

WATCH: Hailee Steinfeld Finds Out Taylor Swift’s 'evermore' Is Based On Her Character

In a tweet, Taylor, 31, didn't hold back one inch as she let rip at the show, who joked in a scene:

"What do you care? You go Through men faster than Taylor Swift."

As well as highlighting the fact it's Women's History Month, the 'Folklore' singer branded their joke 'lazy, sexist' and 'horse sh**."

Taylor wrote: "Hey Ginny & Georgia, 2010 called and it wants its lazy, deeply sexist joke back."

"How about we stop degrading hard working women by defining this horse sh*t as FuNnY."

"Also, @netflix after Miss Americana this outfit doesn’t look cute on you."

"Happy Women’s History Month I guess."

Fans have already been defending the singer before she got involved, making 'RESPECT TAYLOR SWIFT' trend online before the lady herself stepped in, which they are praising her for now.

One said: "Proud of you for standing up against this crap. Women (especially you) deserve so much better! We should never be defined by who we’ve dated but by what we do and how we treat others."

Another said: "The fact that platforms like @netflixmcontinue to use taylor swift as a punchline for misogynistic and sexist comments, which might I add, would never be made about a male, is the reason we continue to take 3 steps backward for every step forward in feminism."

"RESPECT TAYLOR SWIFT."

The show and streaming site are yet to comment on the joke but we're betting they will be making some kind of statement now the star has called them out!

Watch this space...

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

Harry Styles and Emma Corrin are set to play husband and wife in My Policeman.

Inside Harry Styles And Emma Corrin’s Friendship: From How They Met To Their On-Screen Relationship
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde recently flew to the UK together.

Olivia Wilde Forced To Form ‘Bubble’ With Ex Jason Sudeikis Amid Harry Styles Romance

Jessie J and boyfriend Max Pham Nguyen go Instagram official

Jessie J Confirms Relationship With Dancer Boyfriend Max Pham Nguyen

Gigi Hadid has necklaces for Zayn Malik and daughter Khai

Inside Gigi Hadid’s Jewellery Collection For Zayn Malik And Baby Khai

Court papers have revealed why Kim Kardashian & Kanye West are terminating their marriage.

Kim Kardashian And Kanye West’s Divorce Papers Reveal Real Reason Behind Split

Billie Eilish's ex-boyfriend Q featured in her Apple TV+ documentary

Billie Eilish’s Ex-Boyfriend Q Breaks Silence On Their Split

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Tom Read Wilson responded to Chloe Ferry's engagement to Wayne Lineker

WATCH: Tom Read Wilson Isn't Sure Wayne Lineker's Engagement To Chloe Ferry Is Real

Exclusive
Chloë Grace Moretz jokes she could beat Tom Holland's Spider-Man in a fight

WATCH: Chloë Grace Moretz Jokes About Fighting Tom Holland's Spider-Man

Exclusive
Justin Bieber sent a song to The Kid LAROI to record

WATCH: Did The Kid LAROI Just Confirm Collaboration With Justin Bieber?!

Exclusive
Elizabeth Olsen spoke about Wanda Maximoff appearing in Spider-Man 3

WATCH: Elizabeth Olsen "Assumes" We'll See Her In Spider-Man 3

Exclusive
Anne-Marie broke her finger on the set of the 'Don't Play' music video

WATCH: Anne-Marie Explains How She Broke Her Finger On 'Don't Play' Shoot

Exclusive
Hailee Steinfeld reacted to the Taylor Swift 'evermore' Emily Dickinson theory

WATCH: Hailee Steinfeld Finds Out Taylor Swift’s 'evermore' Is Based On Her Character