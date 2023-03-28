Here's What Taylor Swift Said In Her Empowering Innovator Award Speech

28 March 2023, 10:49

Taylor Swift gave a wise speech about innovating...
Taylor Swift gave a wise speech about innovating... Picture: Alamy

By Savannah Roberts

Taylor Swift gave an empowering speech when she was named as the Innovator Award recipient, and her words were wise as ever...

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The woman of the moment, Taylor Swift, took home a coveted trophy from the 2023 iHeartRadio Awards, and of course, her speech left us all in awe.

Taylor took a night away from wowing stadium crowds with her record-breaking Eras Tour, and showed up at the radio event where she was honoured with the Innovator Award.

Every Single Outfit Taylor Swift Wears On The Eras Tour

8 Times Taylor Swift Has Given Back To Her Fans

Before the 'Midnights' songstress accepted the accolade, an honoree video was shown which included the likes of Ed Sheeran, Selena Gomez, Dolly Parton and Justin Timberlake all singing her praises, and Phoebe Bridgers gave a personal testimony before welcoming Taylor to the stage.

The 33-year-old is often hailed as the music industry, and her latest award further illustrated that nobody is doing it like Taylor Swift.

As she accepted the award, she thanked the celebrities from the clips of her tribute: “Anyone who is part of that video, that video really blew my mind."

Taylor Swift won the Innovator Award
Taylor Swift won the Innovator Award. Picture: Getty
Taylor took a break from tour to attend the award show
Taylor took a break from tour to attend the award show. Picture: Getty

Taylor, humble as ever, started off by saying she never set out to 'innovate', she explained: "But what I did do was try to make the right decision for me, at the time.

"Whether or not it had ever been successfully done before, and I think maybe that might be the key because oftentimes in any industry, people are looking for a precedent or data that shows that this 'idea' is a good one," Taylor said..

"People want an example of something working before but I think the coolest ideas or moves or choices are the new ones, the ones that set a new precedent," a wise singer-songwriter said to an applauding audience.

She then thanked the fans, revealing how 'privileged' she feels to be 'backed up' by their support through the different phases of her artistry.

Phoebe Bridgers gave Taylor the Innovator Award
Phoebe Bridgers gave Taylor the Innovator Award. Picture: Getty
Taylor Swift made a surprise appearance at the award show
Taylor Swift made a surprise appearance at the award show. Picture: Alamy

Taylor gave examples of the pivots she's made in her career: "Like switching genres or re-recording all of my old music."

As she shared how lucky she felt to be the recipient of the Innovator Award, she dropped another dime of wisdom, urging fans to recognise that the achievement was "shining a light on the choices I made that worked out".

"The ones that turned out the be good ideas, but I really really want everyone to know – especially young people – that the hundreds or thousands of dumb ideas that I've had are what led me to my good ideas," Swift poignant said.

"You have to give yourself permission to fail," she gave her empowering advice.

She capped off the empowering speech: "I try as hard as I can not to fail cause it’s embarrassing, but I do give myself permission to, and you should too. So go easy on yourselves, and make the right choices that feel right for you, and someday someone might think that you’ve been innovative. Thank you so much for this.”

> Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital

More News

See more More News

All of Selena's Rare Beauty wins

A Rare Beauty Rundown: Selena Gomez's Best Products From Lip Oil To Liquid Blush

Inside Selena Gomez's dating history

Selena Gomez’s Ex-Boyfriends & Complete Dating History From Justin Bieber To Zayn Malik

When is 'Speak Now' dropping?

When Is 'Speak Now (Taylor's Version)' Coming Out?

Taylor Swift

Selena Gomez and Zayn Malik were romantically linked years ago

Selena Gomez And Zayn Malik ‘Had A Thing’ Years Before Dating Rumours

A Wizards of Waverly Place writer has set the record straight

Wizards Of Waverly Place Producer Reveals Selena Gomez's Character Was Written As Bisexual

Here's why Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid split

Why Did Gigi Hadid And Zayn Malik Split & How Long Were They Together?

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Mimi Webb's BRITs look was priceless

WATCH: Mimi Webb's Diamonds Had Their Own Security At The BRITs

Videos

Exclusive
Brendan Fraser's return to Hollywood

The Whale's Brendan Fraser On His Emotional Return To Hollywood

Exclusive
Margot Robbie and Diego Calva take on a challenge

WATCH: Margot Robbie And Diego Calva Play The Whisper Challenge

Exclusive
Tyson Fury joined Capital Breakfast

Tyson Fury Gives A Motivational Speech To The England Squad

Exclusive
Elton & Harry could collab?

WATCH: Elton John On Collaborating With Harry Styles

Exclusive
Leah Williamson joins Capital Breakfast

WATCH: Leah Williamson Reveals Her Conversation With Prince William At The Women's EURO final

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life.

Billie Eilish’s Dating History: The Singer's Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Matthew Tyler Vorce
Could we be getting new music from Harry Styles?

What Does Harry Styles Have In Store For 2022 – From New Music To A UK Tour

Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star