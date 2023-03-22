Taylor Swift Fans Just Got Married At Her Concert And It’s The Most Wholesome ‘Eras Tour’ Moment So Far

22 March 2023, 12:02

A couple got married at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour show
A couple got married at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour show. Picture: Getty/TikTok
A couple just became Mr & Mrs at a Taylor Swift concert!

An American couple just had the most romantic Swiftie experience of all time after getting married at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concert.

René Hurtado and her fiancé Max Bochman attended Tay’s second show in Glendale, Arizona, and had the best seat in the house as they exchanged vows.

All Of The Surprise Acoustic Songs Taylor Swift Has Performed On Tour So Far

Every Single Outfit Taylor Swift Wears On The Eras Tour

The bride documented glimpses of her day on TikTok including clips of her stunning wedding dress to the moment she said ‘I do’ mid-concert.

The couple exchanged vows while Taylor’s ‘Seven’ poem interlude played in the arena before transitioning to ‘Invisible String’, where they went on to share a kiss and seal their marriage.

A couple got married at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour show
A couple got married at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour show. Picture: Getty

To make things more wholesome - their ordained friend officiated the ceremony as they were front row at the gig!

Speaking to Rolling Stone about the special evening, René said: “It was really thrilling and exciting. I’m so glad that we did it. It was really special, and the timing during the concert was so beautiful.

“We pretty much had the best seat in the house. It was a really wonderful experience. Our section was so supportive and sweet to us when they saw what we were doing.”

Speaking on why they decided to tie the knot at Tay’s concert, she added: “[Taylor] definitely is my whole life. Any Swiftie would understand the need and want to incorporate Taylor Swift in your marriage. She has the best love songs that you dedicate to your spouse. She really is my life soundtrack and is very important to me.”

Taylor Swift's 'Invisible String' was playing while the couple exchanged their vows
Taylor Swift's 'Invisible String' was playing while the couple exchanged their vows. Picture: Getty

Taylor even lowkey showed her love to the couple after liking the viral TikTok video of them tying the knot at her show.

The newlyweds were also gifted a guitar pick by Ms Swift’s team to celebrate the occasion.

Meanwhile, the happy couple will be having their official wedding reception in March 2024, where they hope to incorporate more Tay songs as René admitted she’s even planning to walk down the aisle to ‘Invisible String’.

