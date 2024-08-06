Taylor Swift’s Dad Is Still Bonding With Swifties Over Her Guitar Picks

6 August 2024, 12:33

Taylor Swift's dad hands out guitar picks to Swifties
Taylor Swift's dad hands out guitar picks to Swifties. Picture: Getty

By Kathryn Knight

Taylor Swift’s dad is as iconic as she is for handing out guitar picks at her Eras Tour concerts.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Taylor Swift’s mum, Andrea, and dad, Scott, are as famous as their legendary daughter herself, often getting up close to the thousands of fans waiting to see Taylor perform at stadiums around the world.

And if it’s not friendship bracelets they’re exchanging, it’s guitar picks in their hands. Adorably, Taylor’s dad Scott has been seen handing out hundreds of guitar picks to Swifties before Taylor takes to the stage, something he’s done for years.

And it’s not just an Eras Tour thing, Scott has been known to keep the guitar picks from all of Taylor’s tours, handing them out to lucky Swifties he passes by.

Even Finneas and Billie Eilish received some guitar picks from Scott, ‘Lover’-themed picks the siblings showed off on camera once while performing from home in 2020.

Taylor Swift with her parents Scott and Andrea
Taylor Swift with her parents Scott and Andrea. Picture: Getty

Taylor’s joked about her dad’s guitar pick collection in the past, writing in June 2021 on X: “Happy Father’s Day to all the dads but mostly mine, who called me yesterday to remind me he still has guitar picks from the Red Tour, ‘if they’re needed.’”

And in 2012 she tweeted: “My dad’s all, ‘can you try using these new guitar picks?’ And I’m all, ‘sure, I’m not picky.’ Then I’m all, ‘get it??? Hahahaha.’”

Taylor Swift performs onstage during The Eras Tour
Taylor Swift performs onstage during The Eras Tour. Picture: Getty

Travis Kelce has too been spotted handing out guitar picks at the Eras Tour, cementing his serious status in the Swift family. His brother Jason was also seen carrying out the favour, with fans joking the brothers were ‘officially recruited’ for the job.

“The fact that guitar picks giving is actually Papa Swift’s job… and now Travis is giving guitar picks to Swifties,” one fan commented.

And yes there are already ‘Tortured Poets Department’ guitar picks circulating.

Over on TikTok, hundreds of fans have shared videos of Scott giving them guitar picks over the years, from the ‘Reputation’ tour to 2022’s ‘Midnights’ album.

We're so happy to see the guitar-pick-giving remains a core part of Swiftie culture.

Listen live to Capital, and catch up on any shows you missed, on Global Player.

Shop our merch

More News

See more More News

Jenna Ortega Defends Controversial Bedroom Scene With Martin Freeman In Miller's Girl

Jenna Ortega Defends Controversial Bedroom Scene With Martin Freeman In Miller's Girl

TV & Film

House of the Dragon Boss Defends Season 2 Finale After Fans Call It "The Worst" Ever

House of the Dragon Boss Defends Season 2 Finale After Fans Call It "The Worst" Ever

TV & Film

House of the Dragon Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Book Plot, Trailers And News

House of the Dragon Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Book Plot, Trailers And News

TV & Film

Hailey and Justin Bieber smiling and cradling baby bump

Are Hailey And Justin Bieber Having A Baby Girl Or Boy? The Latest Clues

Sabrina Carpenter 'Slim Pickins' Lyrics Meaning Explained

The Hilarious Meaning Behind Sabrina Carpenter's 'Slim Pickins' Lyrics Explained

Zac Efron on the red carpet for Family Affair next to a picture of him in a white t-shirt and beanie hat

What Happened To Zac Efron? Actor Breaks Silence After Being Hospitalised

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones and Anthony Ramos take on a chaotic mystery interview

Twisters' Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones and Anthony Ramos Take On A Chaotic Mystery Interview

TV & Film

Kehlani Breaks Down Every Song On 'Crash' Track By Track | Making The Album

Kehlani Breaks Down Every Song On 'Crash' Track By Track | Making The Album

House of The Dragon's Emma D'Arcy & Olivia Cooke Answer Chaotic Questions About The Show

House Of The Dragon's Emma D'Arcy & Olivia Cooke Talk Sex Scenes And Fan Edit Song Requests

TV & Film

Rob Brydon sings Sabrina Carpenter lyrics

Rob Brydon Sings Sabrina Carpenter Lyrics As Uncle Bryn From Gavin & Stacey

House Of The Dragon Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible House Of The Dragon Quiz'

House Of The Dragon Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible House Of The Dragon Quiz'

TV & Film

Inside Out 2's Amy Poehler vs. 'The Most Impossible Amy Poehler Quiz'

Inside Out 2's Amy Poehler vs. 'The Most Impossible Amy Poehler Quiz'

TV & Film

More Features

Some Beliebers think Justin Bieber's 'Ghost' is about his ex Selena Gomez.

What Justin Bieber ‘Ghost’ Is Really About As Fans Think Lyrics Are About Ex Selena Gomez

Rihanna has been in some high-profile relationships

Rihanna’s Dating History: From Her Ex-Boyfriends To A$AP Rocky

Rihanna

Tom Holland and Zendaya are the best of friends as well as boyfriend and girlfriend

Tom Holland And Zendaya’s Complete Relationship Timeline

Olivia Rodrigo dated Ethan Wacker before rumoured ex Joshua Bassett

Olivia Rodrigo’s Dating History & Ex Boyfriends From Zack Bia To Joshua Bassett

One Direction went on a hiatus in 2016

How Old Are One Direction Now? Ages Of Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne And Zayn Malik

One Direction

Billie Eilish is super private about her love life

Billie Eilish’s Dating History, Her Ex-Boyfriends From Brandon ‘Q’ Adams To Jesse Rutherford
Little Mix Press Image

Everything You Need To Know About Little Mix, From Boyfriends To Their Original Name

News

Dua Lipa

Who Is Dua Lipa? Everything You Need To Know About The 'Future Nostalgia' Star

Dua Lipa

Featured Artists

See more Featured Artists

Ed Sheeran

Ariana Grande

Harry Styles

Rihanna

Justin Bieber

Taylor Swift

Stormzy

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

TV & Films

After

Married At First Sight UK

Love Island

Only Murders in the Building

The Kardashians

Big Brother 2023

Bridgerton

Selling Sunset

Featured Podcasts

Making The Album

My Therapist Ghosted Me

Reel Talk with Honey & Jonathan Ross

Closet Confessions

The Osbournes Podcast

Pop Culture with Chanté Joseph

Featured Playlists

Hottest Hits

Acoustic Hits

K-Pop

Fresh Music Friday

Throwback Hits