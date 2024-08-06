Taylor Swift’s Dad Is Still Bonding With Swifties Over Her Guitar Picks

Taylor Swift's dad hands out guitar picks to Swifties. Picture: Getty

By Kathryn Knight

Taylor Swift’s dad is as iconic as she is for handing out guitar picks at her Eras Tour concerts.

Taylor Swift’s mum, Andrea, and dad, Scott, are as famous as their legendary daughter herself, often getting up close to the thousands of fans waiting to see Taylor perform at stadiums around the world.

And if it’s not friendship bracelets they’re exchanging, it’s guitar picks in their hands. Adorably, Taylor’s dad Scott has been seen handing out hundreds of guitar picks to Swifties before Taylor takes to the stage, something he’s done for years.

And it’s not just an Eras Tour thing, Scott has been known to keep the guitar picks from all of Taylor’s tours, handing them out to lucky Swifties he passes by.

Even Finneas and Billie Eilish received some guitar picks from Scott, ‘Lover’-themed picks the siblings showed off on camera once while performing from home in 2020.

Taylor Swift with her parents Scott and Andrea. Picture: Getty

Taylor’s joked about her dad’s guitar pick collection in the past, writing in June 2021 on X: “Happy Father’s Day to all the dads but mostly mine, who called me yesterday to remind me he still has guitar picks from the Red Tour, ‘if they’re needed.’”

And in 2012 she tweeted: “My dad’s all, ‘can you try using these new guitar picks?’ And I’m all, ‘sure, I’m not picky.’ Then I’m all, ‘get it??? Hahahaha.’”

Taylor Swift performs onstage during The Eras Tour. Picture: Getty

Travis Kelce has too been spotted handing out guitar picks at the Eras Tour, cementing his serious status in the Swift family. His brother Jason was also seen carrying out the favour, with fans joking the brothers were ‘officially recruited’ for the job.

“The fact that guitar picks giving is actually Papa Swift’s job… and now Travis is giving guitar picks to Swifties,” one fan commented.

And yes there are already ‘Tortured Poets Department’ guitar picks circulating.

Over on TikTok, hundreds of fans have shared videos of Scott giving them guitar picks over the years, from the ‘Reputation’ tour to 2022’s ‘Midnights’ album.

We're so happy to see the guitar-pick-giving remains a core part of Swiftie culture.

