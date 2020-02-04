Taylor Swift’s Mum Andrea And Dad Scott – Meet The 'Lover' Singer's Family Who Are Famous In Their Own Right
4 February 2020, 15:32
Taylor Swift gives a candid glimpse at her family life in her new Miss Americana documentary.
Taylor Swift has long made it clear she’s incredibly close to her mum, Andrea Swift, as well as her dad, Scott, and her parents are both very involved in the decision making within her team.
They also both make frequent appearances in the ‘Lover’ singer’s new Netflix documentary, Miss Americana, when the superstar is persuading her team to permit her to break her silence on her political views.
Taylor’s family re-located to Nashville to support their daughter’s success, selling their family-run Christmas Tree farm so a then-teenage Tay Tay could pursue her talents.
Here’s what we know about Taylor’s family and what they do…
Andrea Swift
From Netflix documentary Miss Americana, new-found Swifties discovered just how close Taylor is to her legendary mother, with the singer calling her her “favourite person in the world” in one heartwarming scene.
Andrea has her own fan base amongst Taylor's fandom, and Swifties are always excited to spot her mum in the crowd at every one of the 30-year-old’s concerts.
Taylor’s mum was formerly a marketing manager at an advertising agency, helping set up the then-rising star's website and MySpace page when her daughter was first signed to Big Machine Records, run by Scott Borchetta.
Rick Barker, the star’s manager at the time told Entertainment Weekly: "The mom and dad both have great marketing minds. I don't want to say fake it until you make it, but when you looked at her stuff, it was very professional even before she got her deal.”
Meanwhile, Taylor has always praised her mum for raising her to be “logical and practical”.
In 2015, Taylor shared the devastating news her mum was diagnosed with cancer and last year they sadly discovered she also had a brain tumour. The family address Andrea’s health in Miss Americana, as they discuss the huge dog Andrea got after discovering she had cancer.
Speaking in the Netflix film about her mum’s health battles, Taylor said: “It woke me up from this life where I used to sweat all these things. But do you really care if the Internet doesn’t like you today if your mom’s sick from her chemo?”
As a result, Taylor is ensuring her tour dates throughout 2020 don’t stray too far from home for long periods of time.
Scott Kingsley Swift
Taylor is just as close with her father, Scott, describing him to Rolling Stone as “just a big teddy bear who tells me everything I do is perfect.”
She added: “Business-wise, he’s brilliant.”
Scott worked as an investment banker and now plays an important role in her working team around her.
Speaking to University of Delaware’s UDaily in 2009, Scott said: “She was always singing music when she was 3, 5, 6, 7 years old.”
Taylor’s parents – who were gifted a $1.4million (£1.2million) house in Nashville by their daughter when she was 21 – described being involved in their daughter’s career as, “just like soccer practice”.
Austin Swift
It is a singularly beautiful thing to see magic right in front of your eyes. After nearly three decades of that happening time and time again, the effect hasn’t worn off. I have always had a best friend, a role model, and a caring, tireless, dedicated champion in my corner. You have pulled me out of fires and carried me up mountains. The gift of getting to witness you become the wonderful person you are today has been the greatest privilege and honor of my life. Happy 29th Birthday @taylorswift
Austin, 27, has carved out a career as an actor, starring in the likes of I.T. alongside Piers Brosnan and Live By Night.
He and Taylor are thought to share a close relationship, and they occasionally appear on each other’s social media profiles where they make their strong bond clear.
