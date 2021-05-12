It Looks Like Taylor Swift Just Dropped An Easter Egg About Her Next Album

12 May 2021, 10:51

Taylor Swift is re-releasing her first five albums
Picture: Getty
We’re all patiently waiting for Taylor Swift to announce the next album she’s re-releasing.

Taylor Swift, mastermind of Easter eggs and new music clues, may or may not have just dropped a pretty big hint about the re-recorded album she’s dropping next.

After collecting her Global Icon award on Tuesday night, Taylor posted a picture of her incredible MiuMiu outfit on Instagram, and while the ensemble was purely dazzling, it also may hold a clue about her next re-release.

Taylor Swift Fans Have A Theory Harry Styles Features On A '1989' Album Song 'From The Vault'

Taylor has spent the past five months re-recording her first five albums, dropping ‘Fearless – Taylor’s Version’ in April and later hinting that she’s got another soon to follow.

Taylor Swift may have dropped a new music clue with her MiuMiu outfit
Picture: Getty

There’s already some pretty strong theories ‘1989’ is the album Taylor will release next so when she posted her outfit – a silver embellished crop top and matching skirt – on Instagram, fans instantly picked up on the style.

The two piece looked like it had come straight from her ‘1989’ era, while the red lipstick matched the one she wore on the very album cover.

However, Swifties were also picking up ‘Red’ vibes from the picture with the wavy hair and bold lip combo.

Crop tops defined Taylor Swift's 1989 era
Picture: Getty

While Taylor didn’t seem to drop any more hints on the night – that we’ve uncovered yet – she did have a pretty powerful acceptance speech and she finally got to meet Olivia Rodrigo, who might just be a bigger Swiftie than us.

Olivia also gave her idol a handwritten letter, handing notes out to Little Mix and Harry Styles in a gesture fans reckon has something to do with her debut album ‘Sour’.

The ‘Drivers License’ singer’s clearly been taking notes from Taylor on how to drop Easter eggs.

