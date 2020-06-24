Tati Westbrook Has Fans Convinced She’s About To Drop A Tell-All Video – As Shane Dawson 'Quits' The Beauty Blogging Industry

Tati Westbrook has broken her month-long social media silence. Picture: Instagram

Tai Westbrook fans reckon she might be on the verge of breaking her silence following yet another beauty blogging fallout.

Earlier this week beauty blogger Shane Dawson said he was ‘done’ with the industry after sharing a now-deleted Twitter statement admitting he knew Tati Westbrook was considering a take-down video of James Charles last year, in their viral feud which resulted in James losing two million subscribers.

One year on, and it’s all kicking off again.

Shane Dawson and fellow makeup guru and best friend Jeffree Star were accused by other YouTubers of orchestrating Tati’s original exposé video, where she spoke for almost 45 minutes about James and their feud at the time.

In response to accusations they were involved in Tati’s lengthy hit-out at James, Shane announced he was quitting the YouTube beauty industry this week.

Shane Dawson announced he's 'done' with the beauty industry. Picture: Shane Dawson/Instagram

Jeffree also had to issue his own denial, after other bloggers and former friends of the internet star claimed they overheard him and Shane “going in” on James.

Following Shane’s now-deleted Twitter statement, a number of tweets have surfaced claiming Tati will soon release a tell-all video defending James.

Tati has been on a month-long break from social media but on Tuesday she tweeted lyrics to Gabrielle Aplin’s ‘Dear Happy’.

The lyrics include:

I started thinking,

I should open my mouth and,

let the words out, yeah,

let the words out, yeah

us waiting for tati westbrook to drop the video exposing shane dawson and jeffree star @GlamLifeGuru pic.twitter.com/6TqX4d2zpI — lesbian pirate (@stinkybinky5) June 21, 2020

Someone heard from someone else that somebody said Tati Westbrook was making a video about Jeffree Star. MUST be true. Why wouldn't she want to dredge up all that ancient history and get boatloads of hate? sounds legit — Nosy Hausfrau (@NosyHausfrau) June 21, 2020

One fan was quick to reply: “I STARTED THINKING I SHOULD OPEN MY MOUTH LET THE WORDS OUT YEAH LET THE WORDS OUT YEAH” WHAT DOES THIS MESN TATI WHAT DOES IT MEAN.”

Another added: "I feel like “happy” is James. I think she is about to spill it all because she misses her relationship with James and wants to set it right and end it.”

🎶You've waited there for me ~

keep waiting there for me 🎶



🦋@gabrielleaplin "Dear Happy" pic.twitter.com/SFDRmeTYfc — Tati Westbrook (@GlamLifeGuru) June 23, 2020

Before her social media silence, she also posted a video on 28 May alongside James Arthur’s song ‘The Truth’, which has lyrics including:

It was good to be there in the bright lights,

But I lost good friends under the spotlight

However, some fans have been begging Tati not to get involved in the drama, with one person writing on Twitter: "You've moved passed 'Bye Sister', there's no need to go back."

Only time will tell!

