Shane Dawson has slammed the beauty industry in a now-deleted Twitter statement where he admitted he knew Tati Westbrook was uploading a video trying to take down James Charles, so what's all this drama about?

YouTuber Shane Dawson is taking his turn being cancelled by fans after admitting he knew Tati Westbrook was planning on posting her 45 exposé of beauty blogger giant, James Charles, and in a long and since deleted tweet declared he's 'done' with the beauty world.

Fans are fuming the 31-year-old allowed James, 21, to be dragged by the world, lose millions of followers, and his close friend Jeffree Star brand him a 'danger to society' following sexual assault allegations against him.

In the lengthy statement, Shane made it clear although he knew about the video, neither he or Jeffree had anything to do with it and the regret Jeffree has for the damning tweet.

He wrote: "Do I think James is THE DEVIL? No. Do I think he was a young, egocentric, power-hungry guru who needed to be served a slice of humble pie in the size of the f***ing Empire State Building? YES."

"Has he grown as a person since then? It really seems like it! And that's AMAZING."

Shane Dawson's deleted tweet admitted his knowledge of the Tati Westbrook video. Picture: Twitter Shawn Dawson

Shane and Jeffree released a hugely anticipated joint eyeshadow palette 'Conspiracy Collection' that raked in tens of millions of dollars in one of the biggest make-up collabs of all time, but Shane didn't shy away from calling out his BFF's mistakes.

He wrote: "Was Jeffree excited to see a competitor fall? Probably! He's Jeffree F***ING Star, what do you expect?? I guess I missed the part where he got baptised and devoted his life to Christ."

"Did Jeffree take it too far and f**k up BIG TIME by tweeting what he did? YES. And it's one of the biggest regrets of his life."

"This all happened over a year ago and I'm really sick of hearing about it and having people constantly using it as a way to keep my name and other names tagged together in drama videos."

Shane, grow up and take responsibly! Dont you dare downplay it! You and Jeffree helped instigate the drama with Tati. You encouraged the false accusations privately & publicly. You helped lead a hate campaign with no evidence/proof. #ShaneDawson #ShaneDawsonIsOverParty pic.twitter.com/J3gST559sN — Kirst💖 (@kirst188) June 22, 2020

However, members of the beauty community aren't here for Shane 'downplaying' his role in the enormous drama, with one fan writing:

"Shane, grow up and take responsibly! Don't you dare downplay it! You and Jeffree helped instigate the drama with Tati. You encouraged the false accusations privately & publicly. You helped lead a hate campaign with no evidence/proof."

It had been a seriously long and messy drama involving numerous YouTuber's and beauty vloggers and endless cancellations on behalf of fans, and it seems Shane's 'James Charles' moment has arrived, but how long will it last?

