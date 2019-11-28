James Charles Says He’s ‘Not Back To Normal’ Following Public Feud With Tati Westbrook

James Charles 'isn't back to normal' after his Tati Westbrook feud. Picture: Instagram / YouTube

James Charles said his public spat with Tati Westbrook took a serious toll on his mental health.

YouTube sensation and makeup guru James Charles has opened up on his very public falling out with Tati Westbrook, which happened earlier this year after he uploaded a sponsored post of a brand rivalling then-close friend Tati’s own.

From then on, allegations about one another were thrown about through YouTube videos which gained millions of views, as James’ subscriber count plummeted – but it soon regrew months after everything had cooled down.

Fans Think 'Don't Start Now' Star Dua Lipa And YouTuber James Charles Look Alike

Speaking about the dramatic ordeal in a candid interview with Paper magazine, James said he’s still ‘not back to normal’ even six months after the drama.

He said: “I'm not mentally in a place where I want to be. What's even harder to swallow is that it's been six months since all the drama happened. I thought by this time I'd be completely good — back to normal, if you will — and that's not the case."

One of the allegations thrown his way was that he tried to “coerce” a straight waiter into hooking up with him after they met at a restaurant.

“You are using your fame, your power, your money, to play with people's emotions,” Tati said in a lengthy video at the time.

Opening up about the claims, James said: “What that statement implies is that gay men are all predatory, which is disgusting, not true and very dangerous to put out there.

"The whole situation was scary for the LGBTQ+ community and paints a really bad picture of gay men."

James Charles managed to overcome the 'cancel culture'. Picture: Getty

He also insisted the “hook-up” with the waiter was completely consensual.

Despite not being back to a place where he thought he’d be by now mentally, James said the ordeal made him much more cautious when it comes to dating.

Explaining he’s good at spotting red flags, the beauty entrepreneur said: “You just never know what people's true intentions are.

“With my job, there are so many blessings but a lot of people see them as an opportunity for themselves to either come up, get financial gain, get followers or attention or take me down with them, which has been attempted. I'm just careful...and lonely."

The social media star overcame the ‘cancel culture’ and recently announced he is executive producing his own reality series, a makeup competition show.

> Grab Our App For The Latest Celebrity News And Gossip!