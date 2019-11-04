Fans Think 'Don't Start Now' Star Dua Lipa And YouTuber James Charles Look Alike

4 November 2019, 12:28

Fans think Dua Lipa and James Charles look alike
Fans think Dua Lipa and James Charles look alike. Picture: Getty

In the most random conversation on Twitter right now, fans are seeing a LOT of similarities between YouTuber James Charles and singer Dua Lipa.

Dua Lipa's brand new single 'Don't Start Now' is already a huge hit with fans around the world and her performance at last night's MTV EMAs has cemented her as one of the biggest pop stars around.

However, some fans are picking up on another thing about Dua that you may not have thought about before.

We're talking about her likeness to make-up tutorial icon and YouTuber, James Charles.

Dua Lipa performing at the MTV EMAs 2019
Dua Lipa performing at the MTV EMAs 2019. Picture: Getty

You read that correctly! Fans have been tweeting about the similarities for a long time however her appearance at the awards show last night has fired the conversation back up again.

One user wrote, "watching mtvemas and dua lipa looks like a female james charles in the weirdest way" with another adding, "Dua Lipa and James Charles resemblance is scary".

Dua delivered an epic performance of her new single 'Don't Start Now' at last night's MTV EMAs in Seville where she was joined on stage by a huge crew of back-up dancers. Other stars to perform on the night included Mabel and Halsey.

It was recently revealed that James Charles has amassed a huge net worth over the last few years. The YouTuber, who currently has 15million Instagram followers and over 16million YouTube subscribers has earned £9.3million!

