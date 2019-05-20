James Charles' Subscriber Count Soars As Tati Westbrook Loses Followers – After They Declare Feud Over

James Charles’ feud with former BFF Tati Westbrook just took a complete u-turn.

YouTuber James Charles filmed a 42-minute long video on Friday to address the list of allegations Tati Westbrook issued against him one week prior in an emotion-fuelled blog.

James and Tati were close friends for two years up until James attended Coachella and uploaded a sponsored Instagram post to rival her vitamins brand – and the drama it caused blew up the internet for an entire week.

James Charles and Tati Westbrook have declared their feud over. Picture: James Charles/YouTube Tati Westbrook/YouTube

Tati was so infuriated about James’ Instagram post she shared a YouTube video alleging he “manipulated straight men into questioning their own sexuality” and detailed all the concerns she had about her pal.

From then on, their public rift turned bitter and James has been ridiculed on social media for days.

But the pair are now trying to settle the drama, and Tati shared yet another YouTube video begging her followers to cut out the negative comments.

James has also shared a 40-minute long video titled: 'No More Lies’ filled with screenshots of various text messages trying to clear his name.

Tati Westbrook expressed her regret over airing her rift with James Charles. Picture: Tati Westbrook/Twitter

Tati Westbrook vowed not to speak about her James Charles' feud publicly again. Picture: Tati Westbrook/Twitter

As a result, the makeup artist’s follower count is now soaring back up past the 14 million mark after taking a huge hit from 16 million to 13.4 million just one week ago. Meanwhile, Tati’s subscriber count is now beginning to fall after flying from 6.3 million to 10 million.

The former friends have since declared their feud “over” and pal Jeffree Star has also issued an apology since threatening to expose James and branding him a “danger to society”.

Tati also posted a statement on Twitter, vowing not to make any further public comments and expressing her regret over the way she handled their fallout.

