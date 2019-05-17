WATCH: Tati Westbrook Tries To Stop The James Charles Hate In New Video

17 May 2019, 07:57

Tati Westbrook broke down in tears talking about the online trolling James Charles has received, in her new video 'Why I Did It...'

Tati Westbrook - the make-up artist and YouTuber - has recorded a follow-up post to her now-viral video which explained her falling out with beauty blogger, James Charles.

In the new video titled 'Why I Did it ...', Tati cries as she explains the "wake up call" to James.

> YouTuber Logan Paul 'Defends' James Charles & Warns People About Labelling Him A 'Predator'

Despite saying "I had been trying to deliver the same message so many times because this wasn’t just about one thing," Tati stated to her 10 million followers that she wanted the trolling to stop.

After James Charles lost several millions of subscribers, Tati said she wanted the "hate to stop. I want the picking sides, and the abusive memes and the language, and all of that, I really hope on both sides it can stop.

James Charles is in a feud with Tati Westbrook
James Charles is in a feud with Tati Westbrook. Picture: Getty

"That’s not why I made the video," continued the Halo Beauty founder.

> Grab Our App For The Latest Celebrity News And Gossip

The feud between James and Tati began after he posted an Instagram Story about Sugar Bear Hair, a direct competitor to Tati's Halo Beauty line.

