James Charles is said to be “in hiding” after losing almost three million subscribers following his fallout with former pal and mentor Tati Westbrook.

James Charles is currently losing millions of followers across his social media platforms including YouTube and Instagram after an epic feud with his former mentor and fellow blogger Tati Westbrook.

As a result, James is apparently “in hiding” while on tour in Australia, after his subscriber count dropped by almost three million within a couple of days.

It's unknown whether James is still in Australia after the country's top paparazzi failed to track him down, reports MailOnline.

The makeup artist’s fallout with former close friend and mentor Tati Westbrook – who has a YouTube beauty channel of her own – began when James uploaded a sponsored Instagram post for a vitamins company rivalling Tati’s health brand while he partied at Coachella.

Despite James issuing an apology, claiming the brand “helped me out when the crowd around me at Coachella became unsafe”, days later Tati filmed a YouTube video airing her grievances about the 19 year old, after years of offering him advice and support as he tried to break into the industry.

She also claimed their friendship had become strained due to numerous issues, alleging he “manipulated people’s sexuality” and talked about sex during her birthday dinner and during a meal with her and his parents.

James has also issued an apology video, saying: “A lot of the time when I've had to address things in the past, I've acted out of impulse and I've gone off and tried to pull receipts or facts or screenshots and play the victim and I'm not doing that today, I'm not. That is all I have to say, I'm sorry.”

However, it seems the damage has already been done as James’ follower count continues to plummet.

