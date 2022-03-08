Sydney Sweeney Debuts Red Hair Transformation & We Are Obsessed

Sydney Sweeney has dyed her hair red and fans can't get enough of her new look! Picture: Alamy

By Capital FM

Fans can't get enough of Sydney Sweeney’s new hair transformation!

Sydney Sweeney has shown off her brand new hair transformation, debuting her new red locks.

The Euphoria star stunned fans with her new look on the red carpet at the 2022 Film Independent Spirit Awards.

This comes after the former blonde actress announced last week that she has taken on a new role in upcoming film, National Anthem, alongside Halsey.

She shared a glimpse of her new role on Instagram, sharing a still of her dressed as her character, Penny Jo Poplin, and she looked glowing.

Sydney Sweeney stars as Cassie Howard in Euphoria. Picture: HBO

Sydney’s new look is very on trend after some huge names dyed their locks red in recent months including Kendall Jenner, who debuted her copper hair during Fashion Week.

Gigi Hadid also dyed her hair red last year, showcasing a fiercer look and it gave us all the feels!

Euphoria fans gathered online to discuss how incredible Sydney looks as a red-haired superstar, with one writing: “OMG THE RED HAIR SYDNEY SWEENEY NATION, RISE UP!”

Sydney Sweeney debuted her new hair transformation on the red carpet. Picture: Alamy

Sydney Sweeney is serving with her new red hair. Picture: Alamy

“Can we take a second to appreciate how miss sydney sweeney is effortlessly serving red hair,” added another.

Virtually giving Sydney a standing ovation, another went on to say: “Red haired sydney sweeney everyone…give it up for red haired sydney sweeney.”

Cassie Howard who?!

