22 October 2021, 15:03
After weeks of teasing, Swedish House Mafia and The Weeknd have dropped their new track, 'Moth To A Flame'.
The first mention of a collaboration between The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia came back in September, when The Weeknd posted two snippets of audio on Instagram and tagged the recently-reunited dance band.
Fans then got hopeful as earlier this week, the 'Blinding Lights' singer posted another teaser of the track, which he had promised would be released within a matter of days.
Why Did The Weeknd Postpone His Tour To Summer 2022?
The track is part of Swedish House Mafia’s third studio album, ‘Paradise Forever’, which is due for release in early 2022.
Alongside the drop, the artists released an eerie music video fit for a Halloween film set.
The mysterious visuals see The Weeknd wearing black sunglasses, alongside footage of naked entangled bodies, while he sings about drawing someone in: 'Like a moth to a flame, I’ll pull you in / What you need initially, it’s just one call away / And you’ll leave him, you’re loyal to me / But this time I’ll let you be.'
Fans of The Weeknd were left disappointed earlier this week after he postponed his tour once again, pushing the dates back to summer 2022.
Fans will now have to wait until next summer to see the star on stage again and will receive refunds for the tickets already bought.
Like a moth to a flame
I'll pull you in, I'll pull you back to
What you need initially
It's just one call away
And you'll leave him, you're loyal to me
But this time I'll let you be
'Cause he seems like he's good for you
And he makes you feel like you should
And all your friends say, "He's the one"
His love for you is true
But does he know you call me when he sleeps?
Or does he know the pictures that you keep?
Or does he know the reasons that you cry?
Or tell me, does he know where your heart lies?
Where it truly lies?
