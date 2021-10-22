The Weeknd And Swedish House Mafia 'Moth To A Flame' Lyrics Decoded

After weeks of teasing, Swedish House Mafia and The Weeknd have dropped their new track, 'Moth To A Flame'.

The first mention of a collaboration between The Weeknd and Swedish House Mafia came back in September, when The Weeknd posted two snippets of audio on Instagram and tagged the recently-reunited dance band.

Fans then got hopeful as earlier this week, the 'Blinding Lights' singer posted another teaser of the track, which he had promised would be released within a matter of days.

The track is part of Swedish House Mafia’s third studio album, ‘Paradise Forever’, which is due for release in early 2022.

Alongside the drop, the artists released an eerie music video fit for a Halloween film set.

The mysterious visuals see The Weeknd wearing black sunglasses, alongside footage of naked entangled bodies, while he sings about drawing someone in: 'Like a moth to a flame, I’ll pull you in / What you need initially, it’s just one call away / And you’ll leave him, you’re loyal to me / But this time I’ll let you be.'

Fans of The Weeknd were left disappointed earlier this week after he postponed his tour once again, pushing the dates back to summer 2022.

Fans will now have to wait until next summer to see the star on stage again and will receive refunds for the tickets already bought.

Swedish House Mafia & The Weeknd 'Moth To A Flame' full lyrics



Like a moth to a flame



I'll pull you in, I'll pull you back to



What you need initially



It's just one call away



And you'll leave him, you're loyal to me



But this time I'll let you be

'Cause he seems like he's good for you



And he makes you feel like you should



And all your friends say, "He's the one"



His love for you is true



But does he know you call me when he sleeps?



Or does he know the pictures that you keep?



Or does he know the reasons that you cry?



Or tell me, does he know where your heart lies?



Where it truly lies?



Yeah, you should be with him, I let you go from time



You should stay with him

'Cause he seems like he's good for you



And he makes you feel like you should



And all your friends say, "He's the one"



His love for you is true



But does he know you call me when he sleeps?



Or does he know the pictures that you keep?



Or does he know the reasons that you cry?



Or tell me, does he know where your heart lies?



Where it truly lies?



Right here with me, baby



Where it truly lies



My baby



Where it truly lies



Give me all of it



Where it truly lies



Where it truly lies



Where it truly lies



Where it truly lies

