Strictly Come Dancing’s Dianne Buswell Sparks Pregnancy Rumours After Cryptic Post With Joe Sugg

Dianne Buswell has confused fans with her latest Instagram snap with Joe Sugg. Picture: Instagram

Strictly star Dianne Buswell has sent fans into meltdown after sharing a snap with Joe Sugg, which sparked pregnancy hopes.

Strictly Come Dancing’s Dianne Buswell has sparked pregnancy rumours with her boyfriend, Joe Sugg, after sharing a very cryptic Instagram post.

The 31-year-old dancer is currently on a relaxing break with Joe, ahead of the next series of Strictly, and took to Instagram to share a heartfelt snap with her beau.

The pair were pictured sat on top of their VW Campervan while watching the sunset, and she wrote: “Just the 3 of us [heart emoji],” leading fans to wonder who the third person was.

Fans were sent into a meltdown as tons of people took to the comments to question whether the third addition meant she was carrying their first child.

One comment read: "EXCUSE ME 3?!?!?!”

"I nearly had a heart attack [laughing emoji],” added another.

However, some people speculated about whether or not the van could be the third addition, with one penning: "Three? Are you counting the van or is there someone unseen in the picture…? [laughing emoji] [sic].”

“Joe Dianne chippy,” said another, and as it turns out, ‘Chippy’ is the name of their van!

Strictly fans rushed to comment on Dianne Buswell's Instagram post. Picture: Instagram

Fans were speculating about whether or not Dianne and Joe Sugg were pregnant. Picture: Instagram

Joe Sugg and Diane Buswell have been away together in the UK. Picture: Instagram

28-year-old Joe went on to repost the same snap, writing: “What an adventure [van emoji] [heart emoji],” almost confirming that there was no big news to announce just yet!

Many fans’ wishful thinking comes as no surprise since the couple have been dating for over a year now, and are absolute couple goals!

They first met in October 2018, after being paired together on Strictly, and have been going from strength to strength since they confirmed their romance a few months later.

