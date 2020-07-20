Strictly Come Dancing’s Dianne Buswell Sparks Pregnancy Rumours After Cryptic Post With Joe Sugg

20 July 2020, 14:41

Dianne Buswell has confused fans with her latest Instagram snap
Dianne Buswell has confused fans with her latest Instagram snap with Joe Sugg. Picture: Instagram

Strictly star Dianne Buswell has sent fans into meltdown after sharing a snap with Joe Sugg, which sparked pregnancy hopes.

Strictly Come Dancing’s Dianne Buswell has sparked pregnancy rumours with her boyfriend, Joe Sugg, after sharing a very cryptic Instagram post.

The 31-year-old dancer is currently on a relaxing break with Joe, ahead of the next series of Strictly, and took to Instagram to share a heartfelt snap with her beau.

Strictly Come Dancing 2020 Line-Up ‘Will Feature Two Same-Sex Couples’

The pair were pictured sat on top of their VW Campervan while watching the sunset, and she wrote: “Just the 3 of us [heart emoji],” leading fans to wonder who the third person was.

Fans were sent into a meltdown as tons of people took to the comments to question whether the third addition meant she was carrying their first child.

View this post on Instagram

Just the 3 of us 💜🚎

A post shared by Dianne Buswell (@diannebuswell) on

One comment read: "EXCUSE ME 3?!?!?!”

"I nearly had a heart attack [laughing emoji],” added another.

However, some people speculated about whether or not the van could be the third addition, with one penning: "Three? Are you counting the van or is there someone unseen in the picture…? [laughing emoji] [sic].”

“Joe Dianne chippy,” said another, and as it turns out, ‘Chippy’ is the name of their van!

Strictly fans rushed to comment on Dianne Buswell's Instagram post
Strictly fans rushed to comment on Dianne Buswell's Instagram post. Picture: Instagram
Fans were speculating about whether or not Dianne and Joe Sugg were pregnant
Fans were speculating about whether or not Dianne and Joe Sugg were pregnant. Picture: Instagram
Joe Sugg and Diane Buswell have been away together in the UK
Joe Sugg and Diane Buswell have been away together in the UK. Picture: Instagram

28-year-old Joe went on to repost the same snap, writing: “What an adventure [van emoji] [heart emoji],” almost confirming that there was no big news to announce just yet!

Many fans’ wishful thinking comes as no surprise since the couple have been dating for over a year now, and are absolute couple goals!

They first met in October 2018, after being paired together on Strictly, and have been going from strength to strength since they confirmed their romance a few months later.

> Download Our App For All The Latest Celeb News

More News

See more More News

Little Mix confirmed the release date for their show The Search

Little Mix Reveal First Sneak Peek Of Talent Show The Search & Confirm TV Release Date

Little Mix's The Search was postponed because of coronavirus

Little Mix The Search: Talent Show Start Date Confirmed After It Was Postponed

A number of stars have been rumoured to be joining I'm A Celeb 2020

I’m A Celebrity 2020 Line-Up: Rumoured And Confirmed Cast Revealed

Nicki Minaj pregnant with first child with husband Kenneth Petty

Nicki Minaj Pregnant: Rapper Reveals Surprise Pregnancy With Iconic Baby Bump Picture

Nicki Minaj's new childhood sweetheart boyfriend Kenneth Petty

Nicki Minaj's Boyfriend Kenneth Petty: Age, Prison Sentence And Relationship Details Revealed

Nicki Minaj

Oxford University have made a promising development on their vaccine

Oxford University Covid-19 Vaccine Safe And ‘Can Train Immune System’

Exclusive Videos

See more Exclusive Videos

Exclusive
Anne-Marie offered advice to her younger self

WATCH: Anne-Marie Advises Her Younger Self To "Worry Less" About Other People's Thoughts

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Charlie Puth cried on the set of 'See You Again'

WATCH: Charlie Puth Opens Up About Crying And Throwing Up On Set Of Music Video

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
RAYE spoke about the story behind 'Natalie Don't'

WATCH: RAYE Teases A "Big News Story" After Boyfriend Left Her For Her Friend

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Katy Perry found out she's related to Taylor Swift

WATCH: Katy Perry Finds Out She's Taylor Swift's Cousin

Music

Exclusive
Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp sent a couple on a Cardboard Honeymoon

WATCH: Couple Send Cardboard Cutouts On Honeymoon After Flights Cancelled

Shows & Presenters

Exclusive
Michelle Visage spoke about how the LGBT community made her feel like she belonged

WATCH: Michelle Visage Shares Heart-Warming Memory Of First Meeting LGBT Community

TV & Film