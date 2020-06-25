Strictly Come Dancing 2020: Shorter Series Planned Due To Coronavirus Restrictions

Strictly Come Dancing 2020 will have a much shorter series. Picture: PA

Strictly Come Dancing 2020 will return in the autumn, but with a shorter series than usual.

Strictly Come Dancing typically airs from September to December, running until just before Christmas, but things will be a lot different for the 2020 crew and contestants as they take to the ballroom amid the coronavirus pandemic.

This year, Strictly will be a shorter series to cope with the restrictions surrounding Covid-19.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Strictly said: “The Strictly Come Dancing team are doing everything they can to bring the nation plenty of Strictly magic later this year.

“To ensure we deliver the high standards audiences know and love, and in light of the ongoing considerations around COVID-19, this year’s series of Strictly will have a slightly shorter run than usual.

“The safety of our cast and crew is of the utmost importance to us and further updates will be made in due course.”

The celebrities and professionals will begin rehearsing individually in July. Picture: PA

BBC have not yet announced how long the new series will be.

They are also yet to reveal which celebrities are taking part.

Professional dancers and their partners are set to begin rehearsals individually at the end of July, and there has also been discussions they'll isolate along with key production members.

Head judge Shirley Ballas said on Loose Women earlier this month we could even see the couples ‘distant dancing.’

Strictly Come Dancing judge Bruno Tonioli may not be able to join the series this year. Picture: PA

The judging panel may too look a little different, as Bruno Tonioli might not be able to combine filming Strictly whilst filming Dancing with the Stars in the US – which he usually manages by flying between countries.

Reports recently surfaced Girls Aloud star and The Greatest Dancer judge Cheryl is tipped to replace him.

Strictly’s 2018 winner Stacey Dooley is also said to be a candidate in possibly filling his seat.

